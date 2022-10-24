Hollowside House

The other day, I felt compelled to visit the historic house off of Hollowside.

From the street, the house looked like any of the other surrounding homes. But it carried a history of its own. Although the place was mostly empty, I crossed paths with a chirpy groundskeeper, who launched into stories about the house and its inhabitants.

Inside, she demonstrated how they operated the wood stove and bronze SINGER sewing machine. A lot of the equipment was in working condition, she explained. They sold eggs at the shop. Sometimes they provided elaborate dinners for tourists. A Swiss family had recently stopped by for a live-in tour.

She made her way around the room, describing items in details. She plucked a lamp-looking fly trap off the wall, mimed drizzling honey, pointed out a 1900s ice cabinet. At this point, I was equal parts intrigued and overwhelmed. But it felt serendipitous: feeling drawn to the house, then running into someone so willing to share about it.

As usual, I brought my Fujifilm camera. I shot these images using the Kodak Gold 200 recipe, which I felt captured the historic weight of the house.

