Days 21 – 25
Second to last entries for Inktober, days 21-25. Had a lot of fun with this set of prompts – especially with Heist and Fairy. All of these, except for the apple, were AI-generated reference photos.
Inktober is here!
For the past three years, I have been participating, alongside hundreds of other artists, in the daily art challenge. Similar to my past entries, this year’s drawings will be horror-themed.
Daily art projects are difficult. For every image, I cobble together reference photos, sit down, sketch, shade, share, and rinsewashrepeat. After a while, it gets exhausting and stressful. Around day 17, I begin to feel regret. On the one hand, I have already committed to the project. On the other, I am ready to give up and pretend it never happened. This is a reliable pattern. As a result, I have started and abandoned countless creative projects – some days, I am surprised this blog still exists.
In an effort to address this unnecessary self-imposed pressure, I am trying a new format: sharing one Inktober entry every five days. They are styled like doodles, so I feel less pressure to create 31 Final Products™.
Here are the my entries.
Days 16-21
Days 11-15
Days 6 – 10
Days 1 – 5
Previous Inktobers
12 thoughts on “Inktober 2022”
Your images are wonderful…
Thank you Gabriel!
These are gorgeous! I always want to join in this challenge so I’ll try to do a few before the month is out.
Thank you, Michael. Challenges like these can be fun and stressful, but they’re always worth it. I definitely would encourage you to try a few entries, and see where the drawings take you!
Wow, your work is incredible! I can’t draw nearly as good as this, but I will try some — bad dog and fairy may be easy for me.
Thanks, Maryanne! I would love to see your drawings 🙂 Just followed your blog!
These are so unique and creative ❤️
Thank you so much! Some of the reference photos were AI generated – it can get pretty wild.
Your sketches are so good! Very well done!
Thank you, Hilary!
I noticed that I am not following you on WP but have no recollection of unfollowing. I will give you a follow!
Sometimes, this happens where it says I am not following someone. I am not sure why WP does this. Hopefully now I will receive updates from you and won’t miss out on your blog posts. 🙂
Ah, thanks Hilary! I am following you, too – let me know if it’s not showing up. WordPress following has been kind of weird for me too – people I’m following won’t show up on Reader, but I’ll get notifications, etc.
