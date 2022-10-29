October Diaries

October 29th, 2022

What a day.

It began as an attempt to get my battery replaced. The so-called Geniuses called my iPhone ‘antique’ and that they no longer did repairs on 6s’s. This left me feeling grouchiferous but not surprised, knowing the antics Apple will pull. Cue the upgrade speech. She’s just fine, thank you very much, although she needs a better battery. Hmph. “Antique.” I’ll try the third-party retailer next week, even if it means she might breathe her last little breath. Just so I know that I tried.

This…. evolved into an elaborate shopping trip. Somehow, in six years, we’ve never really gone shopping with each other. Next thing you know, we were trying on North Face jackets. I figured it would be smart to find the style we liked, then to visit other places for better deals, if possible. We left with an idea of what we liked: slightly poofy, black jackets. A Metropolis for me, which had a flattering lil’ flare.

Le beau perused a high-end watch store. I zoned out in the corner. I listened briefly to his conversation with the salesman. It could ultimately be summed up as: the brand relies on artificial scarcity and exclusivity to ensure prestige. I wondered: what are the internal things we seek with the external things we buy? Why do people flock to Louis Vuitton? Why do people wear Balenciaga? Why do we buy nice things – why do we flaunt shiny items? Is it to feel validated – is it to feel successful – is it to feel superior? Watches tell time: shoes carry feet. How did we convince ourselves to buy thousands of dollars’ worth of these items? As we stood by the display, I realized just how much ‘money’ we were standing next to, and I thought, to aliens, how strange it must seem, to try and understand the items that humans assign value to.

Eventually we left the store. We grabbed cookies and salad at the food court, and we ate on the balcony. Initially, the balconies were empty, since it was cold. But once we settled in, people began following us and standing in the same fashion – leaning over the awning, etc. We fed a golf ball-shaped bird some corn and left.

Pleasantly surprised by the shopping experience, we continued, visiting a bookstore for Europe-related books, then an outlet. We tried on more jackets at a busy shop, skirted through H&M – talk about flimsy material – and stopped by a luggage store. I tried on a few pieces of clothing. Growing up, my mother often said I looked nice in many styles of clothing, which I dismissed, because I assumed that that’s what mothers were supposed to say. But as I looked at le beau’s expressions today, I noticed it was a hair green. The last thing I tried on was a leather jacket that matched his. He grumbled.

We both agreed the shopping trip was a positive experience, despite not having bought anything. Then we went home.

October 28th, 2022

Scrounging around the house for winter clothes. I unfurled a high quality pink puffer jacket from God-knows-where. Probably my mother’s closet. A part of me regrets donating 80% of my closet in college after reading Marie Kondo. My small closet is now littered exclusively with hoodies and oversized T-shirts, which… I don’t think I can wear in a wintry, stylish Europe. We both plan to buy the puffy black ones from North Face soon, but I’m taking stock of what little apparel remains.

I think it’s starting to finally sink in – we’re going. We’re going to Europe. Oh, we’re absolutely going. Barring wild events, going on this trip is a must – a must, because lately I’ve been operating on the principle of ‘if the world ends in 6 months.’ If the world ends in 6 months, will I regret this choice? If the world ends in 6 months, will I regret not making this choice? Sometimes the thought experiment leads me to play it safe. Mostly it leads me to take risks – for the experience or for the feeling or for the memory. It doesn’t always work out that way, though. 6 months later, when the world hasn’t ended, I might regret it. But even if I did, at least I tried it, I experienced it. And maybe I learned something.

That is the beauty of thoughtful impulsivity.

Planning to get my iPhone 6s battery replaced tomorrow. She’s been going strong for 5 years – 5 years! I defend her vehemently. I have been averse towards upgrading. The new models are flashy and tracky and ginormous. If I wanted a new television, I’d just get the new iPhone. I’ve also avoided iOS 15, ever since I expressed my suspicions about cloud technology and saw the invasive scanning that Apple and Google do. However. If I replace my iPhone 6s battery, there is a chance – however slim – that she goes kaput. Says goodbye to the world.

Hope it doesn’t get to that. I adore her simplicity.

October 25th, 2022

It’s official – we’re going to Europe soon!

Since I know virtually nothing about the continent, I checked out a 1280 pg. book aptly titled EUROPE. As of now, I’m mooostly impartial about what we do. All I know is that I don’t want to try and cram everything into a short amount of time. I also don’t want to only visit places for the sake of visiting them: I hear the Eiffel Tower is underwhelming. The only thing I would certainly like to do is eat tomatoes every day in Italy.

There’s also the added layer of COVID. COVID is still well and alive – I can’t believe I passed by a COVID-19 history book the other day, as if it weren’t present day. We’ll have to be creative while traveling. Because it will be cold, wearing masks, scarves, gaiters and gloves will be socially passable. Avoiding people will be damn near impossible. I still have yet to even take a COVID-19 test, because it’s been so long since I’ve been ill: I will be infuriated, but not surprised, if I do come down with anything. Ultimately, avoiding disease will require a combination of clothing and luck.

The timing feels special, though. The opportunity to see family, to see le beau’s motherland. Today we learned that his great granduncle had been captured by the Germans in the war, and sent to work on machinery. There is so much history, both personal and general, baked into the land.

The only thing I’m slightly concerned about is work. I’m not sure how much I can – or should – divulge about work on here. But it is linked to government, which means there’s a bit of red tape in leaving the country, etc. Hopefully it will all go smoothly, and I will obtain approvals. We’re planning to work-from-home. All this vacationing is also an effort to take advantage of our remote work situation while we can.

October 22nd, 2022

After a week in the mountains, it’s been… jarring to be home.

In other news, though, tomorrow is the pigs’ adoptaversary party. On our morning bakery run – every Saturday, we grab a latte and pastry and walk around the lake – I grabbed some tiny cakes. I also spent this evening on their cake. It will be a sugar rush (there is a lot of banana, pellets, and carrots) but hey, a bit of indulgence every once in a while, right? Besides, it’s the least I can do for all the joy they’ve provided.

At the bakery, we witnessed a parking drama debacle. Then we fed some swans, got gas, and I went shopping. I go shopping maybe once every three years, and it was as horrible as I remembered. All the options, all the people.

At home, I buzzed le beau’s hair and made dinner.

October 17th, 2022

“15 hours in a car with each other!

And all our insecurities.”

“What did you just say?-”

Then we barreled down the mountain highways. Sun broke through the clouds. We nursed coffees and sandwiches and leftover briskets. The sun accompanied us on the way home, and so did our Vibes playlist, Bread playlist, and two true crime podcasts by Generation Why.

A part of me is still processing everything. That we made a rowing bet in the forest, that I carried through a few days later, that we packed and left with less than one day’s notice, that we zipped across state lines, that we spent a shivery week+ in the mountains, that we explored passes and paths, that we witnessed some of the most beautiful landscapes imaginable, that we coasted home in a single breath, and that we’re back now. Our space has not changed, but I feel like we have.

We watched quite a few horror movies this past week. Hellraiser, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Killer Klowns from Outer Space. Texas Chainsaw Massacre was phenomenal. I don’t even have the words to describe how good that movie was, but we’ve both decided to rewatch it.

Now that we are home, and my Fujifilm camera’s filled to the brim with photos, I will slowly go through them and properly document our adventures. (With 360 photos, I am giving myself a month!) I will also go through this past week’s WordPress comments and blogs.

October 17th, 2022

Every time I felt anxious I whispered if the Taliban can scale mountains in a Tacoma so can we.

It was honestly smooth smooth sailing (Not literally. Emotionally.) until I decided that one road imitating a playground slide was too much for me. Nervous, I stepped out of the car and climbed the incline myself. This was when I toppled on a bed of rocks. My camera was fine, and so was I, except for one thing. When I arrived at the car, my phone was gone. Also, it was on silent, because my life is tragic like that.

To an audience of grand mountains, not to be trifled with human pettiness, I scaled the hill. I wondered if it was time to finally part ways with my handy dandy iPhone 6s-running-iOS-7 when I saw an unnaturally square thing glint on the sunlight. Ah. My phone.

Afterwards, it took me a minute to recollect my anxiety. Then we went back to listening to mellow tunes and rumbling through the shelf-road forest and chit-chatting.

Midway through the trek, I became seized by the need for BBQ. I like BBQ, but only where I eat it once or twice a year. In that moment, however, as we surrounded ourselves with Mother Nature’s bounty, I babbled about brisket, beans and bread.

After 8 rocky hours, we left the mountain pass. We cruised through the quaint town, dotted with colorful homes and Halloween decorations and a tiny white church in the middle. Then what do you think we stumbled upon? A BBQ hut! There we had it. Our brisket, beans and bread. On a tree stump, we ate the best BBQ I’ve had in my life on the the highest quality playground I’ve experienced in my life. For a moment, it felt like we were in a movie.

October 13th, 2022

Yesterday I woke up to some of the best beef stew I’ve had in my life. (Thanks Monch Weller for the recommendation to keep it on overnight.) Le beau thinks it’s outrageous that I’m using a Crockpot at an Airbnb. We suspect the host may have simply forgotten it was here – in my opinion, Jennifer’s just asking for a 5 star review.

Now I’m making spaghetti. The pizza parlor offered a cup of fresh parmesan, and I couldn’t pass that up. The only caveat is that pot spaghetti takes 15 minutes while crockpot spaghetti takes 2 hours.

Two nights ago, we watched Hellraiser, and went to bed fully frightened. I went to work yesterday – it’s remote, which means I removed my OOO auto-message and attended a few calls. In the afternoon, we went offroading at a nearby mountain pass. We also stumbled upon a few mountain towns on the drive back. I’d say it was beautiful, but I would rather let the photos speak for themselves. It’s indescribable.

In the meantime, here’s an image of our view from the balcony. We like to leave the door open during the day. It’s surprisingly warm, but two bees have snuck in and passed away in the kitchen. Probably looking for my stew.

October 11th, 2022

I discovered a Crockpot today. The Airbnb host tucked it under the sink and behind a few pots. Unfortunately, the discovery occurred one hour into my botched beef baking experiment: the meat tasted like leather; the flavor was bland; the carrots weren’t cooked through. I relayed the good news to le beau (“There’s a Crockpot!”) and the bad news (“It will take 8 additional hours to soften the beef in the Crockpot.”) We made a pizza run for dinner.

It took roughly 30 minutes to decide on the pizza parlor, though. I wasn’t sure what I wanted, and I wasn’t sure what he wanted, although I sort of wanted pho, and he sort of wanted pizza. But when he said he wanted pizza, I mentioned the frozen pizza in the fridge. Then we were on the Pho reviews site until I realized I had no appetite at all and ribs were an exorbitant $20 so we decided, finally, on the pizza parlor, although I did not get a pizza, I got a sandwich as tomorrow’s lunch.

The bulk of today was spent basking in our surroundings. I put on That 70’s Show, le beau went to work, I read books on the balcony. We did make a quick stop at one of the mountain overlooks: breathtaking, as usual. I wonder if God ever pats Himself on the back and thinks, you did good.

Time to watch a horror movie!

October 10th, 2022

We went off-roading yesterday and hiking today. Both were -chef’s kiss- adventures. Although I did have a mild breakdown on the mountain snowcap, from which le beau disappeared from view as he clobbered up the peak. Within five minutes of warbling, I was convinced something horrible had happened. I promptly panicked. He was fine, thankfully, and thought I was injured.

Thank God I took tomorrow off of work. I went chaotic neutral on PTO, taking Tuesday, Thursday and Monday off. There’s not a whole lot of work that can be done when you pop in on a Wednesday; Fridays tend to be slow. Since, unlike my last role, I have limited PTO, I’m careful about doling it out, stretching my hours thin. Then again, I was equally chaotic with unlimited PTO, waiting patiently for my boss to announce his time off so I could take the week after that off.

In other words, tomorrow will be another full day of rest.

In the mornings, and throughout the day, I sit on the balcony, stare at the mountains and guzzle beverages. The host stocked the place with green tea and coffee; we bought our own apple cider. I read more of The Fountainhead today, deleted my Apple ID (accidentally turned on iCloud – egregious violation of privacy – got rid of everything), refried the fried rice, shared Inktober entries, and waited for le beau to get off work.

Then we went for a hike. About 4 miles. The trees had been burnt and chopped down. But from destruction is rebirth! Something to do with renewing the forest. Five minutes into the hike, I was huffing. Le beau said he can’t tell if I’m very unfit or rather athletic, and I confided that I also can’t tell either.

October 8th, 2022

After 18 hours of driving and exploring, we are finally here. In the mountains. In the cold. Hundreds of miles away from home.

It’s beautiful.

Since 4 AM, we have been traveling, singing, snacking, taking breaks, exploring road attractions, finding the Airbnb, wiping surfaces down, inspecting all items (passed the germaphobe sniff test), moving our bags, and grabbing takeout Sichuan. At the restaurant, I noticed a group of chatty young adults who reminded me of college, and then I peeked their matching hats and sweaters: huh, my alma mater. What a coincidence. Based on their joy, they seemed earlier in the program. I envied their vibrant enthusiasm. I thought of how I walked in freshman year as a grape – round and full of hope – and left senior year like red wine – dry and bitter.

We returned to the Airbnb afterwards. The Airbnb is delightful. I do an intense inspection before every stay, and I was pleasantly surprised by the cleanliness. Normally I find a speck or five, but I only found one piece of suspiciously dark lint. (A legless bug?) The balcony is private; it faces the mountain. The kitchen is stocked; there’s a massive dining table, there are three bedrooms/two baths; and it apparently can house 6 people at minimum. Le beau knew how much a view, and balcony, meant to us, so he went with the best option with a view, even if it’s bigger than it needed to be.

I plan on spending the next few days making myself very comfortable. I will read my book on the balcony and draw Inktober at the table. We will eat popcorn and drink hot cocoa and watch lots of movies. Since there is a kitchen, and we already splurged a wee bit on this 6 person Airbnb, I plan to cook during the day, when le beau’s at work. And, of course, we will bask entirely, aggressively, egregiously in the forests and mountains and lakes.

October 7th, 2022

He did it. He booked the AirBnb!

We’re leaving tonight. I took another day off from work, which means I will be haphazardly off on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Monday.

We’re about to witness the seasons!

October 6th, 2022

I did it. I rowed five miles!

Le beau spent the next few hours in disbelief. Normally lazy and sensitive, I had rowed an hour nonstop in an effort to secure a road trip. I explained it was all about the incentives system.

You didn’t complain once, he said, hoarse.

Except about the music, I said.

I wasn’t allowed breaks, so I barked NEXT on the 148 hour Spotify playlist that I had designed specifically for this purpose. I barked NEXT many times.

You didn’t think I could do it, I narrowed my eyes.

He didn’t think I could do it.

To be fair, the most physical activity I have most days is quietly pacing around the house, sometimes in the backyard, where I watch birds and roly polies. Mostly I lounge in soft corners and stare out windows.

There was an enticing incentive this time around, though. A trip! Leaving the house! Finally! I’ve been wanting to go on a trip since we returned from the last one. The opportunity to witness the seasons was too good to pass up. The leaves here are still green and stubbornly attached to their branches.

He said he would have a location in the morning.

October 4th, 2022

I am plodding around the house in le beau’s oversized black hoodie, making party hats for the pigs. It’s official: I am throwing them a surprise adoptaversary party next weekend. Three years! And endless joy. My family is invited. There will be cake, streamers, and party hats. Do you know how difficult it is to measure the circumference of a guinea pig’s neck?

Answer: very difficult.

Speaking of circumference, I am tutoring le beau’s nephew tomorrow. I have been teaching for fun. We dropped the ball on the last few sessions. Le beau pops in to say hello and talk about video games. Since our session will be about Math, I should probably prepare, judging by how my addition skills have rapidly deteriorated.

Work’s been fine. Somehow it’s only Tuesday, although it feels like Thursday. The problem co-worker, who constantly complains and talks shits, has produced his usual attitude towards me, in the same breath he demands work. I made a note to self in my diary:

always ask someone nicely if I want something from them.

He displays childish hostility towards his superiors, clients, and co-workers, blaming and whining. I had to mute myself to keep from outright laughing the other day, as he pulled his bosses all into a room to complain about them to them for an hour. Fortunately, I am taking most of next week off, since Columbus Day is a federal holiday.

Otherwise, I have been busying myself with hobbies. Drawing for Inktober, reading Junji Ito and Nora Ephron, watching Coraline, playing Dead by Daylight on PS5, photographing with Fujifilm.

On another note, A few weeks back, I made a bet that if I rowed 5 miles on the rowing machine, le beau would drive us to a real lake where we could row for real. The bet has morphed into: if I row 5 miles before Friday, we’ll go on a spur-of-the-moment road trip. While I am not entirely sedentary, I am also not entirely fit. I tend to huff after 15 minutes of gentle cardio. However, my need for a vacation and stimulation might motivate me to Hulk-it-out on the rowing machine. Or maybe not.

October 3rd, 2022

Legendary. A few months ago, we ordered filthy burgers and shakes and watched Mean Girls. It was fantastic. I swear, that movie gets funnier every time I watch it.

In the evening, we went for a long hike in the woods. We got pleasantly lost. There have been a few…. stressors. My remedy is always to go outdoors. The woods did not disappoint. The sun was low, the leaves were bright. We went around in circles before returning to the car. Damn, dis forest be big.

Advertisement