Happy Hallow’s Eve!

This year, we didn’t dress up, but:

  • We watched one scary movie every weekend until the 31st: Scream (2022), Jacob’s Ladder, Nightmare on Elm, Hellraiser, Killer Klowns, Ringu and Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Tonight, we’re watching Halloween (1978), featuring the infamous Michael Myers. 
  • Religiously played Dead by Daylight every night, although this will probably continue ’til God-knows-when.
  • Participated in Inktober 2022 for the third year in a row. 
  • And….. decorated the house with pumpkins and flowers and scarecrows!

Labor Day barely bat an eye before I had thrifted everything orange and arranged it on the mantel. Le beau was initially reluctant – he had helped set up the 8 ft Christmas tree that blocked our whole hallway in early November. After a day or so, le beau warmed up to the decór. It was the spider, he said. It scared me. Even my Dad made a small grunt when I showed him the photos. I took this as a compliment.

Even my pigs get to join in on the fun. Unbeknownst to them, they are right below a trifecta of pumpkins.

Decorating for the seasons is defuckinglightful. I spend every year looking forward to the holidays. Finally: a break from the heat, an excuse to hang fairy lights, a reason to scare myself shitless. Christmas and winter are my favorite, but the tree is unlikely to go up this year. We plan to be in Switzerland for Christmas – cue wild squeal. In the meantime, I will bask in our living room’s autumn glow until we leave for Europe.

look at the leaves /

look how they fall for you /

and everything you do /

and it was all orange

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

