Happy Hallow’s Eve!

This year, we didn’t dress up, but:

We watched one scary movie every weekend until the 31st: Scream (2022), Jacob’s Ladder, Nightmare on Elm, Hellraiser, Killer Klowns, Ringu and Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Tonight, we’re watching Halloween (1978), featuring the infamous Michael Myers.

Religiously played Dead by Daylight every night, although this will probably continue 'til God-knows-when.

Participated in Inktober 2022 for the third year in a row.

for the third year in a row. And….. decorated the house with pumpkins and flowers and scarecrows!

Labor Day barely bat an eye before I had thrifted everything orange and arranged it on the mantel. Le beau was initially reluctant – he had helped set up the 8 ft Christmas tree that blocked our whole hallway in early November. After a day or so, le beau warmed up to the decór. It was the spider, he said. It scared me. Even my Dad made a small grunt when I showed him the photos. I took this as a compliment.

Even my pigs get to join in on the fun. Unbeknownst to them, they are right below a trifecta of pumpkins.

Decorating for the seasons is defuckinglightful. I spend every year looking forward to the holidays. Finally: a break from the heat, an excuse to hang fairy lights, a reason to scare myself shitless. Christmas and winter are my favorite, but the tree is unlikely to go up this year. We plan to be in Switzerland for Christmas – cue wild squeal. In the meantime, I will bask in our living room’s autumn glow until we leave for Europe.

look at the leaves /

look how they fall for you /

and everything you do /

and it was all orange

