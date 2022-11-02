November Diaries

November 2nd, 2022

Life is fantastic. The sun is shining, work is hella chill (as the local youth might put it) and we’re going on our fifth trip this year – this time, to Europe. I can’t think of a single thing to complain about – yet – so I am going to relish in this.

Been reading through the 1280 pg. EUROPE book I snatched from the library. So far, it’s been incredibly useful. I’m initially overwhelmed by all the names and places and markers. Then I cross-check with my other EUROPE book and the Internet.Yesterday, I spent several hours on MyMaps, tacking on potential destinations per country. While I don’t want us to have every day and minute planned, I want to have a general idea of where things are. So when we put on our rain-boots and start walking, we head towards the right area.

It turns out winter Europes are grey, wet, wild, and cold. In other words, I will be briefly transported back to my days living on the East Coast. Most days I was bundled like a marshmallow, hoping to God the wind wouldn’t knock me over. After a while, I had truly forgotten what sunshine looked like. Having experienced moist socks one-too-many-times, I immediately tossed my Hunter rainboots in the tiny bag I plan to carry on. It took up 60% of the bag. I dislike the burden of checked baggage. Wish us luck on packing for a month+long winter trip in 1 bag and backpack.

Finally, I upgraded my beloved iPhone 6s. The SE, with its home button, is an effort to reach people like me – and their grandparents. After ordering the phone, I felt terrible afterwards. She’s just fine. All she needs is a battery replacement! But the thought of having 1% battery while lost in a dark London alleyway was enough to sway me. It just makes me sad. She operates well, but Apple and its damn planned obsolescence. Granted, it has been 5 years, and apps have begun kicking me and my iOS away, Venmo most recently.

So it’s about that time, but I can’t say I’m happy about it. I’m bringing in my Mac on Friday to get her battery replaced before she gets antiqued out. Talk about first world problem.

