While walking through the woods, we made a bet. If, before Friday, I rowed five miles nonstop on the rowing machine, le beau would drive us into the mountains. Pinky promise? Anything can be broken except for the pinky promise. He hesitated. Not thinking I could do it, he pinky promised.

On Tuesday, I braced myself. On Thursday, I made a playlist, ate a taco, and rowed five miles.

For the fit and robust, this would be EZ. For the loungy and lazy, not so much. I lean towards the latter, spending my days lying in corners or pacing in the grass. Which is why, at 3.5 miles, le beau began to panic. Have you been hustling me? I said it was all about the incentives. After 59 minutes, I stood up and did a jig.

By Friday morning, the Airbnb was booked. By Saturday night, we were on the road. Promises made, promises kept.

“Are we crazy?”

“Oh, absolutely.”

We set out at 4 AM, the streets still dark, while feasting on kolaches and coffee and breakfast bars. The drive over was smooth. We listened to our Cheese on Bread playlist. The hours melted away, despite the cold and wind. We drove by a mountain pass overlooking the city, then a castle. The skies were drab for most of the states we passed through. But when we arrived at our destination state, the clouds immediately cleared.

For dinner, we grabbed takeout Sichuan, where I noticed an animated group of people talking. I squinted and saw the name of my alma mater plastered across their clothes. Huh. What a coincidence. We had all traveled so far.

