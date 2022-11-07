November Diaries

November 7th, 2022

-to the tune of Let’s Get Funky-

Let’s get boosted (boosted boosted boosted boosted)

Everybody boost your arms

Boost boost boost boost your arms

My song caught le beau off guard while checking out in Target. I got a roll-on sunscreen. It looks, feels and smells like deodorant.

I also got my booster vaccine!

The best ‘booster’ is obviously avoiding people. But since we will be around people soon, I can’t rely on my usual tactics of swerving and dodging. Being able to wear masks, and avoid people, has done wonders. I used to get sick three times a year. Now I haven’t been sick in three years. I used to get so much goddamn flack for being a germaphobe – for covering my nose and my mouth – for avoiding sick friends. From my friends teasing me to my family chastising me to le beau hissing at me, my approach towards illness has always gotten reactions.

But this attitude and COVID measures led me to avoid viruses for the longest time in my life. To me, it is as simple as: I do not want your spitlets flying into my face holes. Masks, for the most part, prevent your spitlets from flying into my face holes. If I am far away from your face holes, your spitlets will probably not fly into my face holes. Most people have been fairly respectful of our approach – gloves, masks, glasses, the works. Although we’ve gotten a few stares. The way I see it – if your politics and personal views aren’t paying my medical bills, then your opinion doesn’t hold any water.

Hopefully we don’t get sick, but we can’t always control the trajectory of people’s spitlets. Somebody might be hacking up a lung in the seats beside us. That’s what the booster was for: freak instances of bad luck. Le beau ordered in new KN94 masks, the duck ones, that feel suspiciously comfortable. I also grabbed an adjustable neck gaiter that I can easily pull up my nose. Every mask has its own occasion.

But being around people will also be a way to test our germaphobia, OCD, and misanthropy. In psychology, one effective treatment for phobias is exposure therapy. Someone with a debilitating fear of spiders is slowly exposed to spiders – first the thought of a spider, then the image of a spider, then a scenario with a spider, then finally, a spider. My aversion to people, and his phobia of germs, will both be tested. Nevertheless, I hoarded all the disinfectants I possibly could, looked up black nitrile gloves.

On a related note, researchers have noticed that our generation now scores lower on agreeableness, extroversion, openness, and conscientiousness. This likely was a result of the pandemic. I would argue that the decrease of these traits is neither good nor bad, but adaptive. If I had remained as extroverted or agreeable as I was when I was a child, I would have been knocked out flat by the first round of COVID. Since personality is largely inherited, it would be interesting to conduct longitudinal studies on if, and how, these traits persist in coming generations. Will the generations after me be less creative, less outgoing, less trusting?

November 5th, 2022

Fun day. A morning by the marina, a stop to our favorite Latin restaurant, a visit to the art museum, a walk through the city park, a trip to the mall, and a failed attempt to secure jeans at Macy’s.

We witnessed, in no particular order:

Mummy toes

An unsolicited dance concert

A public breast

Someone singing on a rock

A streaming podcast/Youtube setup

Hordes of children building blocks (Tots building blocks)

A quince photoshoot

A TikTok dance off

We ate our lunches outside by the grass. As we left, this painfully cool girl sauntered over and laid down a few feet away from us. We were blown away by her coolness. We reasoned that, because she was cool and emulating us, we must therefore also be cool. The logic fell flat, though, because cool people seldom convince themselves they are cool.

In the museum, we practiced navigating crowds and enjoying the art. By the time we left the general area, our parking meter time had run out. Le beau suggested going to the mall and buying me highly coveted loose jeans. It’s kind of a long story. Basically I hate pants. But only because I grew up in the skinny jean era. I have always enjoyed baggy clothing, but it took a while for baggy jeans to come onto the scene, and by the time they had, I couldn’t just go into the store and buy myself a pair. I’m a millennial! I’m doomed to wear tight pants. So I’ve just resorted to 1) not wearing pants and 2) staring enviously at big pants.

It was time to change that. I had a mild meltdown yesterday over one of my two pants. So we went to the mall, where I felt discriminated against for being small. Everything was not sized for women. It was sized for giants. When I asked the retail worker if they had size 23 or below, she gave me a sad smile and said no, 25 was the smallest. We thanked her and left. I had always understood rejecting clothing, but never being rejected by clothing. It was like the scene in Arrested Development, where the doctor explains to Tobias that, normally, the body rejects the hair plugs, but the hair plugs were rejecting him.

Macy’s offered a respite. Their Levy’s had size 25’s, which were too small, and size 26’s, which were too big. This meant none of the 20+ pairs I tried fit. Le beau, the saint, cruised around, plucking jeans from the aisles, as I became increasingly stressed. I will say, though: when I tried the loose pants on, I couldn’t stop myself from dancing. Finally! My legs could breathe. They were at the disco.

We went home, jean-less. An hour later, he brought over his old jeans from high school and middle school. Waddaya know? The first one I tried fit perfectly. I have pants now! Pants that make me hate pants a little less. We made a spur-of-the-moment music video to an old song by Kendrick. They put the boyfriend in boyfriend jeans.

November 3rd, 2022

Doing some housekeeping with coolpeppermint. I tided up and re-published some old posts, like Fall at the Farm and Repeating Numbers.

Although we are back from the mountains, I hadn’t gotten around to editing photos and drafting entries until a few days ago. I plan to share these entries over the next few weeks, maybe one every two days. Schedule it out. God, I took a lot of photos.

In the meantime, we will probably be scurrying around and preparing for our upcoming trip. I’ll probably jump on here to blog every now and then, but I am considering a brief hiatus. Not sure yet.

Anyways. Expect lots of mountain photos!

November 2nd, 2022

Life is fantastic. The sun is shining, work is hella chill (as the local youth might put it) and we’re going on our fifth trip this year – this time, to Europe. I can’t think of a single thing to complain about – yet – so I am going to relish in this.

Been reading through the 1280 pg. EUROPE book I snatched from the library. So far, it’s been incredibly useful. I’m initially overwhelmed by all the names and places and markers. Then I cross-check with my other EUROPE book and the Internet.Yesterday, I spent several hours on MyMaps, tacking on potential destinations per country. While I don’t want us to have every day and minute planned, I want to have a general idea of where things are. So when we put on our rain-boots and start walking, we head towards the right area.

It turns out winter Europes are grey, wet, wild, and cold. In other words, I will be briefly transported back to my days living on the East Coast. Most days I was bundled like a marshmallow, hoping to God the wind wouldn’t knock me over. After a while, I had truly forgotten what sunshine looked like. Having experienced moist socks one-too-many-times, I immediately tossed my Hunter rainboots in the tiny bag I plan to carry on. It took up 60% of the bag. I dislike the burden of checked baggage. Wish us luck on packing for a month+long winter trip in 1 bag and backpack.

Finally, I upgraded my beloved iPhone 6s. The SE, with its home button, is an effort to reach people like me – and their grandparents. After ordering the phone, I felt terrible afterwards. She’s just fine. All she needs is a battery replacement! But the thought of having 1% battery while lost in a dark London alleyway was enough to sway me. It just makes me sad. She operates well, but Apple and its damn planned obsolescence. Granted, it has been 5 years, and apps have begun kicking me and my iOS away, Venmo most recently.

So it’s about that time, but I can’t say I’m happy about it. I’m bringing in my Mac on Friday to get her battery replaced before she gets antiqued out. Talk about first world problem.

