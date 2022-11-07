Our first morning, we woke up to the sun rising behind the mountains. The living room flooded with light. Walking over carpet and oak wood felt nostalgic. Christmassy. It reminded me of the house I grew up in. I played Fleet Foxes, then made pumpkin coffee and maple oatmeal. As I waited for le beau, I stood on the balcony.

We set out for the day’s adventure – basking somewhere in nature, this time, at J. Pass.

Before heading up J. Pass, we stopped by a mom-and-pop burger joint. We ate our lunch by the pass entrance, swatting a curious bee who followed us around. The drive was relatively short – maybe two or three hours. The sights were breathtaking, especially from the top: snowcapped mountains as far as the eye could see! We stopped a few times to take in the view, passing by hikers and a man with his dog. We walked up an icy trail.

Afterwards, we drove to another pass close to town…but it was riddled with rocks. With the sun setting soon, we decided to turn around. Le beau aired down his tires in a parking lot. We grabbed some groceries, stopped by the dispensary, and drove back to the Airbnb, where I made pasta.

All in all, a pleasant way to start off our vacation.

