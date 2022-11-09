Morning Views and Afternoon Hikes

In the morning, we stopped by a coffeeshop and grabbed almondy lattes. It had been filled with chattering locals. Warming our hands on the cups, we stood by the creek and talked.

Yesterday we had also checked out another café. It had a tarot card vending machine and homemade syrups. We agreed the drinks there were better.

Similar to our last few trips, we were working from home, although I had taken a few days off. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Monday – for maximum chaotic neutral impact. As le beau took calls at the dining table, I put on That 70’s Show. Sitcom laughter filled the living room. The house was warm and bright and welcoming.

I spent the the bulk of the day outdoors, basking in our surrounding: sitting on the balcony, reading books and drinking coffee.

Once le beau finished his last call, we went for an afternoon hike. The place was filled with fallen trees and tiny chipmunks. Parts of the forest had been burned, but it was still beautiful. The trail eventually led to a clearing. Trees lined the shimmery lake.

Back at the Airbnb, which was impressively well-stocked, I discovered a crockpot. On Saturday night, we had stopped by the grocery to buy beef stew ingredients. On Tuesday, I threw the contents into the crockpot overnight. We grabbed pizza as we waited. Thrilled with the parmesan and chili, I proceeded to hoard it for the remainder of our trip.

Driving back, we took a detour onto the scenic overlook. We watched a teen run past us, hop over the railing, then land smoothly onto the rocks. We took this as our cue to leave, and returned to watch Hellraiser (2022).

