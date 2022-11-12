Carpe Diem and All That

It’s time to deactivate social media. It only took me 20 seconds of scrolling to delve into existential molasses, during which I tried to answer the question: if I had 10 years left, what would I do with them? The only thing I could identify was visiting all the National Parks in the USA. That was about it. I’ll be frank: I want to see pretty things. Otherwise, I am content to live without priorities, responsibilities, or obligations. That’s the stage I’m currently at, coolpeppermint, and you know what? It’s fucking grand.

Although I feel like I normally can understand people, I’m unable to understand the things that my social media feed is moving towards. At a certain point onwards, you can’t un-marry a person, you can’t un-divorce a person, you can’t un-have a kid, you can’t un-do the mortgage. Why are we barreling towards those things right now? I’m convinced I graduated high school last year. From a timeline perspective, it angers me that we’re supposed to be responsible in our 20’s, when we’re living until our 80’s. Technically, wouldn’t it be better to be responsible in our 60’s, do all the boring stuff then, and then peace out once the kids are in college? But even assuming a long life is presumptuous – it would be better to know how much sand is left in the timer, and then prioritize accordingly. Except I don’t even want priorities to begin with.

Distressed by these thoughts, le beau fortunately talked me down. He gently reminded me that I already do whatever the fuck I want. Growing up, I listened to a lot of advice – people always had opinions, thoughts, perspectives – and I took it, I took advice from all different directions. At some point, though, I realized that there’s a difference between hearing advice and acting on advice. Advice is just that: advice. But I can’t base my actions on advice, or comparison, or any of that shit. Even from well-meaning people. So I just started listening to my stomach and doing what I wanted. I didn’t follow my heart, and I didn’t follow my mind: I follow my handy dandy gut. Sometimes this looks like impulse, and mostly it looks like insanity, but it almost always feels like pure, unadulterated joy. And I’m not interested in taking life seriously, so it’s always worth it, taking the route I want.

This is how we live. Day to day. In the present. Carpe diem and all that. I used to live in the future, I used to plan my life, and then I got where, and I was like, you know what? This is underwhelming. I spent so much time fixated on the destination that I entirely forgot about the journey. I listened to a song waiting for it to end, and when it ended, it was quiet, and I was like, goddamn. In a similar vein, I can’t look to what other people are doing, feeling, or saying, and I can’t treat life like a song that I’m waiting to end. If I want to see all the National Parks, not knowing whether I have 10 days or 10 years, I’ll start seeing them now. If I want to experience Earth’s beauty before our species go kaput, I’ll start experiencing it now. We have the luxury of resources, time and good health. And I’m not about to waste it with burdens and responsibilities, or even thinking about it.

Instead, I will focus on seizing all the days.