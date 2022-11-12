On Wednesday, after leaving the crockpot on overnight, I woke up to some of the best stew I had ever had in my life. After eating several helpings, I turned off my out-of-office message and attended a few calls on the balcony.

Then we went for a drive on S. Pass. We drove through the forest, passing by a sole bicyclist and other cars. The majority of the pass was woodland. Most of the trees were evergreen pine, although a handful were mango-colored. I pointed at the trees I wanted to call my own. I imagined them all lit up for the holidays.

As we exited the pass, we were greeted by an old mountain town. The town was quaint and quiet; the buildings were peeling paint. A family unloaded their bikes into the garage. One house teetered dangerously over a cliff. The place had a distinct charm. Old and homey. We wondered how people decided on those types of homes, and what they must’ve said to the developer: as close to the edge of the cliff as possible, please. The original structures likely dated back to the 1800s.

We almost drove into a cemetery before turning around and back onto the highway. Sunlight and sunshine colored leaves. Frank Ocean accompanied us through traffic:

What if the sky and the stars are for show

And the aliens are watching live

From the purple matter?

Advertisement