Silent Sondays Posted on November 13, 2022November 13, 2022 by lu On this week's edition of Silent Sondays, during which I share silent photos of my sons. before the bell pepper after the bell pepper
6 thoughts on “Silent Sondays”
They’re so cute!!! Reminded me of G-Force
THANK YOU! oh my god it took me a second to realize why they were called “G-Force” and now I MUST watch it thank you
OMG❤️
What are these cuties’ names?
Beautiful!! But they are not silent, they make cute noises like, “weet, weet, weet.” 🙂
