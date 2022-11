November Diaries

November 14, 2022



I have a bad habit of slipping into dark mind wells at one in the morning. Lucky passerby’s are sometimes sucked into the black hole that threatens to consume all logic and joy until 3 AM. Consequently, it is 5 in the morning, I haven’t slept a wink, and I am delirious on the afterbreath of Sadness, which is so fucking pungent.

Ironically, there was already an answer key that I’d written out – clearly. Still missed every question on the test. Then I got an F and shyly said: oh, I actually had the key right here. It’s so exhausting I can’t even bring myself to think about it once it passes.

On another note, I’m holding onto one image before I sleep: a dream of a university library five stories high, with parallel wood staircases crawling up each floor. Between the two staircases is a space where you can see straight down the stories. It’s crowded and sort of orangey yellow brown. I was there last night and my parents had forgotten to pick me up. Some other kids were there. We were like grungey Sesame Street.

Two instances. A few months ago, I was inspired to design a virtual cafe. My dream cafe. I saw it in my mind’s eyes, sketched it, and mocked up a 3D version. It had three rooms, a straight staircase, half a story, one full room to the left, a half room to the right. It was purely imaginary, or so I thought, and I poured hours into this.

Now picture my surprise when, weeks later, we’re traveling into an old town in another state and we find a coffeeshop with the exact. same. layout. From the bench placement to the side room to the half story, it’s the exact same thing. At this point, I’m scared. I have the 3D timestamp mockup to prove I hadn’t made this up, but the similarities were uncanny. Even the two doors.





Something similar occurred the other night, as I was drifting off to sleep. I fell asleep to the thought of a capsule bedroom with room for only a desk and television. The bedroom was tucked in the corner. We were deciding on hotels when I noticed something – the room was precisely the same as the image I’d held while falling asleep. This time, since I hadn’t had a timestamped mockup, I couldn’t prove it, but I could recall it clearly – even the desk was the same.

I have been doing that, and plan to keep doing it, because firstly I love capturing spaces, and because secondly it can be beautifully eerie. I sometimes wonder if the places I see in my dreams could be real – possibly, but with no way to prove it. Maybe they are, though, and I’m experiencing these spaces in imaginary ways. Whatever it is, it’s fun and coincidental. So I’m holding onto that image tonight as I drift off to sleep, wary of the next time I tumble into a dark, dark well.

November 9th, 2022

In all my eagerness, I finished packing my carry-ons. Le beau keeps saying, “we could check a bag, you know,” and I shake my head firmly. I am not going to check a bag. Even if it’s 50 days in the middle of a drab European winter, and we’ll need two boots and two parkas and several layers of clothes. Still. It fit. How? Don’t know. When I did my first carry-on dress rehearsal, I rushed to le beau’s room. Call Hogwarts, I urged, because I just committed blackmagicfuckery.

I have been tidying up my entries from our last mountain trip, editing and sharing photos. In a way, it’s like reliving the trip over and over again, morsels stuck in my memory beard that I can chew on. It’s tedious to cobble together journals, photos, entries, and to make it all fit. It’s worth it. Expect maybe…. what, 6 more entries? Yeesh.

Oh. We voted last week. Le beau immediately took us to the polls the second they opened. I never feel as small as I do when I’m A) standing under the stars or B) voting at the polls. You have all these opinions, you read all these views, but at the end of the day, you are a single, sole human. One of thousands, millions, billions! In a giant bizarre chorus. Punching names on the touch screen. Wondering what the other thousands, millions, billions are punching in. Guess we’re finding out. I try not to write too much about politics here, so I’ll just…. leave it at that.

November 7th, 2022

-to the tune of Let’s Get Funky-

Let’s get boosted (boosted boosted boosted boosted)

Everybody boost your arms

Boost boost boost boost your arms

My song caught le beau off guard while checking out in Target. I got a roll-on sunscreen. It looks, feels and smells like deodorant.

I also got my booster vaccine!

Being around people will also be a way to test our germaphobia, OCD, and misanthropy. In psychology, one effective treatment for phobias is exposure therapy. Someone with a debilitating fear of spiders is slowly exposed to spiders – first the thought of a spider, then the image of a spider, then a scenario with a spider, then finally, a spider. My aversion to people, and his phobia of germs, will both be tested. Nevertheless, I hoarded all the disinfectants I possibly could, looked up black nitrile gloves.

On a related note, researchers have noticed that our generation now scores lower on agreeableness, extroversion, openness, and conscientiousness. This likely was a result of the pandemic. I would argue that the decrease of these traits is neither good nor bad, but adaptive. If I had remained as extroverted or agreeable as I was when I was a child, I would have been knocked out flat by the first round of COVID. Since personality is largely inherited, it would be interesting to conduct longitudinal studies on if, and how, these traits persist in coming generations. Will the generations after me be less creative, less outgoing, less trusting?

November 5th, 2022

Fun day. A morning by the marina, a stop to our favorite Latin restaurant, a visit to the art museum, a walk through the city park, a trip to the mall, and a failed attempt to secure jeans at Macy’s.

We witnessed, in no particular order:

Mummy toes

An unsolicited dance concert

A public breast

Someone singing on a rock

A streaming podcast/Youtube setup

Hordes of children building blocks (Tots building blocks)

A quince photoshoot

A TikTok dance off

We ate our lunches outside by the grass. As we left, this painfully cool girl sauntered over and laid down a few feet away from us. We were blown away by her coolness. We reasoned that, because she was cool and emulating us, we must therefore also be cool. The logic fell flat, though, because cool people seldom convince themselves they are cool.

In the museum, we practiced navigating crowds and enjoying the art. By the time we left the general area, our parking meter time had run out. Le beau suggested going to the mall and buying me highly coveted loose jeans. It’s kind of a long story. Basically I hate pants. But only because I grew up in the skinny jean era. I have always enjoyed baggy clothing, but it took a while for baggy jeans to come onto the scene, and by the time they had, I couldn’t just go into the store and buy myself a pair. I’m a millennial! I’m doomed to wear tight pants. So I’ve just resorted to 1) not wearing pants and 2) staring enviously at big pants.

It was time to change that. I had a mild meltdown yesterday over one of my two pants. So we went to the mall, where I felt discriminated against for being small. Everything was not sized for women. It was sized for giants. When I asked the retail worker if they had size 23 or below, she gave me a sad smile and said no, 25 was the smallest. We thanked her and left. I had always understood rejecting clothing, but never being rejected by clothing. It was like the scene in Arrested Development, where the doctor explains to Tobias that, normally, the body rejects the hair plugs, but the hair plugs were rejecting him.

Macy’s offered a respite. Their Levy’s had smaller size 25’s, which were… too small, and size 26’s, which were too big. This meant none of the 20+ pairs I tried fit. Le beau, the saint, cruised around, plucking jeans from the aisles, as I became increasingly stressed. I will say, though: when I tried the loose pants on, I couldn’t stop myself from dancing. Finally! My legs could breathe. They were at the disco.

We went home, jean-less. An hour later, he brought over his old jeans from high school and middle school. Waddaya know? The first one I tried fit perfectly. I have pants now! Pants that make me hate pants a little less. We made a spur-of-the-moment music video to an old song by Kendrick. They put the boyfriend in boyfriend jeans.

November 2nd, 2022

Life is fantastic. The sun is shining, work is hella chill (as the local youth might put it) and we’re going on our fifth trip this year – this time, to Europe. I can’t think of a single thing to complain about – yet – so I am going to relish in this.

Been reading through the 1280 pg. EUROPE book I snatched from the library. So far, it’s been incredibly useful. I’m initially overwhelmed by all the names and places and markers. Then I cross-check with my other EUROPE book and the Internet.Yesterday, I spent several hours on MyMaps, tacking on potential destinations per country. While I don’t want us to have every day and minute planned, I want to have a general idea of where things are. So when we put on our rain-boots and start walking, we head towards the right area.

It turns out winter Europes are grey, wet, wild, and cold. In other words, I will be briefly transported back to my days living on the East Coast. Most days I was bundled like a marshmallow, hoping to God the wind wouldn’t knock me over. After a while, I had truly forgotten what sunshine looked like. Having experienced moist socks one-too-many-times, I immediately tossed my Hunter rainboots in the tiny bag I plan to carry on. It took up 60% of the bag. I dislike the burden of checked baggage. Wish us luck on packing for a month+long winter trip in 1 bag and backpack.

Finally, I upgraded my beloved iPhone 6s. The SE, with its home button, is an effort to reach people like me – and their grandparents. After ordering the phone, I felt terrible afterwards. She’s just fine. All she needs is a battery replacement! But the thought of having 1% battery while lost in a dark London alleyway was enough to sway me. It just makes me sad. She operates well, but Apple and its damn planned obsolescence. Granted, it has been 5 years, and apps have begun kicking me and my iOS away, Venmo most recently.

So it’s about that time, but I can’t say I’m happy about it. I’m bringing in my Mac on Friday to get her battery replaced before she gets antiqued out. Talk about first world problem.

