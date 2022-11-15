Thursday. Took the day off and slept in. Le beau arrived with Mickey D’s breakfast and coffee. He heard a loud sniffing on the balcony and, startled, saw a mini chipmunk on top of a tree. The chipmunk scuttled away. I said the ‘munk must have smelled the hotcakes.

After breakfast, we headed to B. Pass, a 20 mile stretch between a tourist city and ghost town.

As a popular tourist destination, there were a handful of other drivers and hikers. Old mining towns peppered along the pass. A few had been converted for tourist purposes. As we climbed altitude, it became bitterly cold, even in our Carhartts.

Near the end of the pass, we noticed a herd of cows. We stopped to say hi. One chocolatey cow in particular stared at us. She would dip her head to eat grass, then quickly raise it to watch us. She stared, curious, while the other cows continued their business. I named her Bessie. But then we noticed that she had no udders. So we renamed Bessie to Beso. Kisses. We waved goodbye to Beso and drove up to the ghost town.

“Ghost town” is a bit of a misnomer, though. There were still inhabitants – several hundred, according to the Internet. It was quiet. Eerie. The sun had begun to set, leaving the skies a streaky pink. We read the historic plaques, stopped by the local church, and passed the lumber yard before taking the exit home.