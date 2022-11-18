“Can we get some signage around here?”

I flipped through the newspaper-style map, crinkling through pages and circling destinations. Today I was on a mission. According to guide, we had arrived during elk mating season. Therefore, we were seeing elk.

The trip was special for another big reason: it was my first visit to a National Park!

We dedicated Saturday to the day-trip. A few months back, after finding a National Park poster book, I decided that I wanted to see all the top national parks in my life. So we would start here. The park itself was a few hours South, and we took a scenic shortcut, stopping at several markers along the way.

At the entrance, we learned that military members had free lifetime passes to all of the parks. Noice. We snaked on through the park, hiking at a handful of locations. There were forests, lakes, and historic towns. We tried to imagine the people that had lived on this land – passerby’s, hunters, Native Americans, cowboys.

As we drove further into the park, the switchbacks and attitude-climbing began. At every destination, I whipped out the map. I starred destinations. I X’ed out routes. I scanned every page for the word ‘elk.’ I wondered about the feasibility of selling burgers at the peak.

Finally, we neared stops where elk had been spotted. I scanned the area: only a few squirrels and birds. Traffic suddenly slowed to a halt. We looked to our right. A family of elk! I spotted a baby elk. Guess mating season had finished. There were at least fifty of them munching on grass. They looked beige brown and gentle. They watched us, wary, as we held out our iPhones and cameras. We parked a street down, but suddenly, they began running and disappeared.

Noting the darkening skies, we exited the park. In the far distance, we saw the elk again, this time grazing on someone’s lawn.

As le beau gassed up in town, he found a burger joint across the street. We grabbed fries and burgers. The fries tasted like Funyuns. The sun set; we chose the main highways. Even so, the drive home was like a night round of Mario Kart – fast lanes, swift turns, low visibility.

