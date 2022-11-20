November Diaries

November 20th, 2022

Be careful not to overfeed your guinea pig during winter. Putting on a little bit of weight during winter is acceptable and may provide extra insulation, but if you notice your guinea pig getting fat, you should cut back slightly on the food ration and try and increase the amount of time they can exercise for. Kingdom Vets, Caring for Your Guinea Pig in the Winter

The boys are fat. Again

I’m kind of upset to admit it, but there’s a trend – they come home to me, I spoil them, they put on a few ounces. Plagued by mom guilt, I googled whether a little extra chunk was okay for the winter. A ‘little bit’ is okay, apparently, but after feeling their bellies, round and jelly, I immediately put them in their playpen.

Where they’re laying down in, of course! Ugh.

These boys used to play basketball, for Chrissakes! Fetch! Jump over obstacles! But it’s their grandma who encourages exercise. Not me. I coo at them and feed them peppers. I suck.

Couldn’t sleep until 4 AM, plagued by insomnia. Since I was to blame, I couldn’t be mad. If you drink espresso at 3 in the afternoon, you’re not sleeping until 3 in the morning. Besides. Our sleeping schedules will soon be flipped as we head off to the Netherlands.

The Netherlands, UK, France, Switzerland, Italy. Those are the five legs of our trip. We’ve never even been on a plane together, let alone another country, so this will be an interesting experience. Le beau has started packing, so I think I’m going to take care of the train logistics. I compiled a nice Drive of all our critical documents yesterday – benefits, itinerary, MyMaps, etc.

November 19th, 2022

Spent yet another day meandering around town. T minus 5 days until we fly to Europe! We’ve been stocking up on warm clothing: visiting malls and shops for socks, hats, jackets and shirts. It’s been really fun, honestly, getting out of the house.

I called North Face every single day the past week, inquiring about their XS. The answer was always No, Our Smallest Is a Medium. I called again yesterday and got the same response. An hour later, customer service called me back. She said she’d found one hidden in the wrong location, and that she could hold it for me. So I held it and we sped over to pick it up in the afternoon. Thank you, Lizzie, for calling back and remembering me.

The jacket fit perfectly. I made the switch, and even got an additional discount. Then, to my dismay, as we entered a department store – I got a text: there was still an outgoing Microsoft Word task. I’d finished the assignment, but instead of 5 columns, they wanted 3. It was 15 minutes of work, but still pressing enough to drive allll the way back home. I learned my lesson – have all the apps at your fingertips. So I set up my new phone today, downloading everything work-related, because god forbid we’re having a grand time in Paris and I have to make some dinky Word table while gazing out the goddamn Eiffel Tower.

Anyways. Basically I’m in love with my new phone. She’s beautiful, first of all. And very convenient. I set up the Brave browser as a widget so I can look things up from the homepage. I turned 5G off, since it weighs on battery. I fiddled with the camera, reorganized all the apps, and delighted at 65% battery after half a day’s use. I can now take Teams calls, respond to emails, and write reports. Also, I have an eSim option, which means I can possibly get 50 GB of data overseas for a fraction of the price. Le beau said: welcome to the 21st century, and I said, I’m in the 23rd century

We also went for a little hike today – more of a nature walk. I love this cold weather. I really do.

I think I might eat some more pho.

Chili Interlude

There’s something about chili that makes you want to go to church. Tonight’s dinner was truly sinful. It was a simple recipe – tomato and bean and meat and peppers, le beau repeated between mouthfuls – but it tasted like the world. We gobbled down the chili-stuffed tortilla and washed it off with two slices of wheat bread, god, it was absolutely disgusting.

November 17th, 2022

Before WordPress, I was a Tumblr gal. It took up 5 or 6 years of my life, truly formative. I forged friendships through Tumblr, both online and offline. I wrote about every day every day. Each day, after school, I’d write an entry, read my friends’ blogs, comment on them, the works. It felt like a small world: safe and niche. I become attached to these devices and platforms, which feel dynamic and real and organic.

In May, I wrested back access to Tumblr (locked out, long story) and posted a single post, saying it had been six years. I left it at that. Tumbleweed: everyone had left. Three days ago, an old Tumblr friend commented LU!?!!!? and my heart was like oh my god! It’s kind of hard to put into words, but it felt like hearing a faint voice in an empty room, and then oh, it’s not empty! There’s the icon, the username, the Internet friend you used to comment with years and years ago.

November 16th, 2022

My new iPhone’s shipped! It’s slated to arrive today. It looks just like my lovely 6s. You know that innovation has stalled when your 5 year phone upgrade looks identical to your current phone.

On another note, I would like to swap out my North Face jacket for the XS. I didn’t anticipate feeling quite so… round in the S. We might make a mall run tonight, our third this month.

Is this materialism? The intangible pleasure of purchasing tangible things?

Money and materialism. Last night I was, as Cardi B sings, “making money moves,” but literally, as I scanned percentages and banks to move amounts from one place to another. I was thinking that money is never about money. Money itself is symbolic – it means different things to different people. For some, money is about security (can I put food on the table?) or stress (will the lights stay on?) or comfort (these leather seats are worth the upgrade) or options (I’ll take the brand-name medication) or prestige (these Gucci’s elevate my status) or love (they spend money on me because they care about me) or even life (can I afford this operation?). Unfortunately, sometimes we take it too far, and then there’s greed, which I won’t delve into. But it’s kind of interesting, stopping to assess our relationship with a piece of paper, which I don’t even collect, because most banking happens online.

That’s my fluff of the day. Haven’t been writing here as much. The first reason is that I’ve been working mostly on my mountain entries. It took me a while to sort through the photos, draft the entries, etc., The time lag makes me preemptively concerned about blogging in Europa. I prefer blogging on the fly – hence these Diaries series – but I also like taking the time to craft non-typo-littered entries that are flush and dolled up. I create unnecessary points of indecision, manufactured headaches like this – do I blog on the fly or do I draft them? – so I’m going to stop.

Lately we’ve been going out and about. Malls! Outlets! Resorts lights display! Last night we accidentally crashed a corporate party at a resort. Obviously we stood awkwardly in a corner while I laughed hysterically. It’s been a shift for us, a transition into this ‘new normal.’ The pandemic sent us hiding for 3 years. Shieet, I haven’t made plans with friends since March 6th, 2020. But le beau’s been even more hermit-y than me. Thus, I welcome his gradual openness to leaving the house, to standing in lines, to trying on clothes. Granted, we religiously wear masks, and I still swerve people like a bad game of dodgeball. Usually he says, “following you,” before trailing behind my game of Social Frogger.

November 14, 2022

I’m holding onto one image before I sleep: a dream of a university library five stories high, with parallel wood staircases crawling up each floor. Between the two staircases is a space where you can see straight down the stories. It’s crowded and sort of orangey yellow brown. I was there last night and my parents had forgotten to pick me up. Some other kids were there. We were like grungy Sesame Street.

November 9th, 2022

In all my eagerness, I finished packing my carry-ons. Le beau keeps saying, “we could check a bag, you know,” and I shake my head firmly. I am not going to check a bag. Even if it’s 50 days in the middle of a drab European winter, and we’ll need two boots and two parkas and several layers of clothes. Still. It fit. How? Don’t know. When I did my first carry-on dress rehearsal, I rushed to le beau’s room. Call Hogwarts, I urged, because I just committed blackmagicfuckery.

Oh. We voted last week. Le beau immediately took us to the polls the second they opened. I never feel as small as I do when I’m A) standing under the stars or B) voting at the polls. You have all these opinions, you read all these views, but at the end of the day, you are a single, sole human. One of thousands, millions, billions! In a giant bizarre chorus. Punching names on the touch screen. Wondering what the other thousands, millions, billions are punching in. Guess we’re finding out.

November 7th, 2022

-to the tune of Let’s Get Funky-

Let’s get boosted (boosted boosted boosted boosted)

Everybody boost your arms

Boost boost boost boost your arms

My song caught le beau off guard while checking out in Target. I got a roll-on sunscreen. It looks, feels and smells like deodorant. It isn’t, though. Deodorant, I mean.

I also got my booster vaccine!

The best booster is avoiding people, but… we’ll be around them soon. Being around people will severely test our germaphobia, OCD, and misanthropy. In psychology, one effective treatment for phobias is exposure therapy. Someone with a debilitating fear of spiders is slowly exposed to spiders – first the thought of a spider, then the image of a spider, then a scenario with a spider, then finally, a spider. My aversion to people, and his phobia of germs, will both be tested. Nevertheless, I hoarded all the disinfectants I possibly could, looked up black nitrile gloves.

On a related note, researchers have noticed that our generation now scores lower on agreeableness, extroversion, openness, and conscientiousness. This likely was a result of the pandemic. I would argue that the decrease of these traits is neither good nor bad, but adaptive. If I had remained as extroverted or agreeable as I was when I was a child, I would have been knocked out flat by the first round of COVID. Since personality is largely inherited, it would be interesting to conduct longitudinal studies on if, and how, these traits persist in coming generations. Will the generations after me be less creative, less outgoing, less trusting?

November 5th, 2022

Fun day. A morning by the marina, a stop to our favorite Latin restaurant, a visit to the art museum, a walk through the city park, a trip to the mall, and a failed attempt to secure jeans at Macy’s.

We witnessed, in no particular order:

Mummy toes

An unsolicited dance concert

A public breast

Someone singing on a rock

A streaming podcast/Youtube setup

Hordes of children building blocks (Tots building blocks)

A quince photoshoot

A TikTok dance off

We ate our lunches outside by the grass. As we left, this painfully cool girl sauntered over and laid down a few feet away from us. We were blown away by her coolness. We reasoned that, because she was cool and emulating us, we must therefore also be cool. The logic fell flat, though, because cool people seldom convince themselves they are cool.

In the museum, we practiced navigating crowds and enjoying the art. By the time we left the general area, our parking meter time had run out. Le beau suggested going to the mall and buying me highly coveted loose jeans. It’s kind of a long story. Basically I hate pants. But only because I grew up in the skinny jean era. I have always enjoyed baggy clothing, but it took a while for baggy jeans to come onto the scene, and by the time they had, I couldn’t just go into the store and buy myself a pair. I’m a millennial! I’m doomed to wear tight pants. So I’ve just resorted to 1) not wearing pants and 2) staring enviously at big pants.

It was time to change that. I had a mild meltdown yesterday over one of my two pants. So we went to the mall, where I felt discriminated against for being small. Everything was not sized for women. It was sized for giants. When I asked the retail worker if they had size 23 or below, she gave me a sad smile and said no, 25 was the smallest. We thanked her and left. I had always understood rejecting clothing, but never being rejected by clothing. It was like the scene in Arrested Development, where the doctor explains to Tobias that, normally, the body rejects the hair plugs, but the hair plugs were rejecting him.

Macy’s offered a respite. Their Levy’s had smaller size 25’s, which were… too small, and size 26’s, which were too big. This meant none of the 20+ pairs I tried fit. Le beau, the saint, cruised around, plucking jeans from the aisles, as I became increasingly stressed. I will say, though: when I tried the loose pants on, I couldn’t stop myself from dancing. Finally! My legs could breathe. They were at the disco. But they didn’t fit.

We went home, jean-less. An hour later, he brought over his old jeans from high school and middle school. Waddaya know? The first one I tried fit perfectly. I have pants now! Pants that make me hate pants a little less. We made a spur-of-the-moment music video to an old song by Kendrick. They put the boyfriend in boyfriend jeans.

November 2nd, 2022

Life is fantastic. The sun is shining, work is hella chill (as the local youth might put it) and we’re going on our fifth trip this year – this time, to Europe. I can’t think of a single thing to complain about – yet – so I am going to relish in this.

Been reading through the 1280 pg. EUROPE book I snatched from the library. So far, it’s been incredibly useful. I’m initially overwhelmed by all the names and places and markers. Then I cross-check with my other EUROPE book and the Internet.Yesterday, I spent several hours on MyMaps, tacking on potential destinations per country. While I don’t want us to have every day and minute planned, I want to have a general idea of where things are. So when we put on our rain-boots and start walking, we head towards the right area.

It turns out winter Europes are grey, wet, wild, and cold. In other words, I will be briefly transported back to my days living on the East Coast. Most days I was bundled like a marshmallow, hoping to God the wind wouldn’t knock me over. After a while, I had truly forgotten what sunshine looked like. Having experienced moist socks one-too-many-times, I immediately tossed my Hunter rainboots in the tiny bag I plan to carry on. It took up 60% of the bag. I dislike the burden of checked baggage. Wish us luck on packing for a month+long winter trip in 1 bag and backpack.

Finally, I upgraded my beloved iPhone 6s. The SE, with its home button, is an effort to reach people like me – and their grandparents. After ordering the phone, I felt terrible afterwards. She’s just fine. All she needs is a battery replacement! But the thought of having 1% battery while lost in a dark London alleyway was enough to sway me. It just makes me sad. She operates well, but Apple and its damn planned obsolescence. Granted, it has been 5 years, and apps have begun kicking me and my iOS away, Venmo most recently.

So it’s about that time, but I can’t say I’m happy about it. Later, I’m bringing in my Mac to get her battery replaced before she gets antiqued out. Talk about first world problem.

