On our last day, we visited a touristy ski town, then a local mountain town. It turned out to be the perfect way to cap off our trip. We walked along the streets – drifting in and out of stores, grocers, and museums. We ate rocky road ice cream and drank ginger ale and people-watched.

Then I had a severe Twilight Zone moment. A few weeks before, I had designed a virtual cafe on Floorplanner.com. It had a main room, a straight staircase on the left, half a story above the counter, and a half-room on the side. It was imaginary and rather detailed. (Clearly I have an abundance of time. Don’t judge me.)

Now picture my surprise when we find an identical café here, in this remote-ish town. From the bench placement to the side gallery to the staircase, the similarities were uncanny. I even put an imaginary fireplace in the same area. The only differences were that I had imagined the backdrop to be the sea, and I had added more living room details, like a couch. For the most part, though, it was freakishly similar.

It’s fun – albeit weird – when this type of thing happens. I wondered if there was a word for this. Like déjà vu, except instead of feeling like you had been somewhere, you had dreamt or drawn it.

All in all, we had a lovely spur-of-the-moment road trip. Sometimes the best things are unplanned: vacations included! On another note, this is the final entry for our Fall road trip. Whew. Only took me a month and a half. I’ve been compiling and categorizing all my journals from our last few adventures on the Trips tab, which I have linked below, because organization is satisfying.

Next up: 50 days in Europe!

