I was driving home from the library when I suddenly thought of my Dad.

I was thinking about my Dad when he was young in the 80’s and stylin’. I was thinking of how he taught me every Math concept I know – Math is my kryptonite – with the patience of an angel. I was thinking of how he participated in The Protest: how he was young and idealistic, secretly listening to Reagan on the radio, vying for democracy. I was thinking of how poor they were, how he worked on the farms, how they were sentenced to labor, and how hungry he was. And I was thinking of him, and everything he and my Mother had sacrificed for a better life, so I could be spoiled and comfortable.

I immediately drove home. I normally provide some notice – a text or call – but it seemed important to check on him. At that moment, he and my Mother were trying to figure out some pesky Apple ID issue when he said: just wait for Lu to get home, she can help you out. Right as he said that, I barreled into the house unannounced. He laughed. We were just talking about you, he said. I just said your name.

