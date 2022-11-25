Bittersweet Symphony

Last night I played piano for the first time in a while. And for the first time in a while, I felt like most of my brain was being utilized. It was a pleasant albeit weird feeling, as I practiced rusty chords and read sheet music.

I hated piano the whole time I learned it, from kindergarten to fifth grade. Mostly I punched the keys and dreaded Saturday class. I quit. It wasn’t until I learned guitar in middle school, and basic guitar theory with Mr. Davis, that I had an aha! moment. It had something to do with the first, the fourth, the fifth: a chord progression found in hundreds of popular songs. It had something to do with melody and harmony: how the piano’s right hand was the guitarist’s vocalist. It had to do with an old indie folk song by Neutral Milk Hotel, the first song I played by ear.

I used guitar chords for the harmony and sounded for the melody on piano.

Suddenly it was like the notes were a staircase. I could visualize them moving! I could see where they were on the steps. Higher or lower, major or minor. My ear would translate to my brain would translate to the keyboard. It sounds convoluted when I write it down, so believe me when I was it was beautifully simple, and that it is beautifully simple, and that the simplicity of music is why I grew to love making it. Understanding basic principles – really internalizing them – infused a real love for playing music.

But then we moved and I didn’t have access to a piano and it was a basic hobby anyways so I dropped it. Maybe I shouldn’t have. Last night highlighted something: I am not being challenged. My brain has been cruising. It compensates by overloading on senseless thoughts, endless thoughts, the inability to rest or sleep because it’s freight trains of thought constant and I hate it, I do. I can’t exhaust it, so it exhausts me.

When I was little, I used to ask people what they were thinking about. And I’d get so mad – so mad! – when they said ‘nothing.’ Because to me, there could be no greater a lie. Nothing? How could you be thinking of nothing? Then people got so mad in return – so mad – because they were blissfully enjoying their nothing, and I was too naive to understand that yes, sometimes brains move, but like our bodies, they’re supposed to stop and rest too. Except I’m not sure my brain got the memo.

My brain has not been moving, but it hasn’t been entirely idle, either. It’s an engine that’s taken a car around the block and back. The end. Playing piano felt like small fingers reaching, massaging corners of my brain I hadn’t touched, driving my brain around town. I had a headache afterward, but the best kind – it was difficult, it was challenging, but it was deeply rewarding. I don’t find that in my everyday life, and I haven’t, not for a long time. High school was the peak of brain work, that shit was too difficult, a solid 8/10; undergraduate tapered off, but pleasantly so, mostly easy with some harder chunks 6/10, graduate school was 3/10. Work has been 1/10. Creative hobbies help a lot, and it’s why I like reading and writing and drawing and photographing and playing video games. They are release valves, but they aren’t enough. They’re too familiar. Unidimensional. And then they get easy.

So once we return home, a piano’s coming with us. The make and model – I don’t care. It’s not even about the hobby itself, but rather, the mild scare I had, and attempts to address this brain lethargy. This is why old people play sudoku. This is why old people pick up new hobbies. It sounds awful, but it’s almost as if I can feel my brain in decline. But only because of how it felt fully working while I played piano. It was like: all neurons on deck! Wake up, sleepyheads. We’re dancing tonight. All the psychology studies on the benefits of learning music finally made sense. Music taps into various parts of the brain simultaneously. It requires an elaborate coordination, like a conductor and its orchestra. My brain’s been playing trombone for the past two years, leaving all the other instrumentalists out. But soon we’ll having a working symphony! Soon.

