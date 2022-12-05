December Diaries

December 5th, 2022

Right now, we’re working from home. Or, more specifically, working from our hotel in Amsterdam. I have been playing catch-up on the past few days, writing entries and organizing photos. I feel like I just had a chance to catch my breath. As quickly as life happens, I want to document it. I enjoy the mild stress of cobbling everything together and going, “say cheese!”

We have been sleeping well and eating well and living well. The hotel helps. I, for one, am here to take advantage of all the amenities. These may or may not include: a massive white bathrobe, a Nespresso machine, warm slippers, lobby desserts, and more. Whatever I can get my lil’ fingers on, honestly.

Having exhausted our iAmsterdam CityPasses last week, we’ve slowed down, spending more time at the hotel. The World Cup’s been playing, too. We watched a match at a pub/restaurant/hotel/bar on Friday. It’s Monday now, and we spent the whole day walking in the park and neighboring streets. Looking for a lost glove. It happened organically. Losing the glove. Mostly I am content to have no plans or obligations.

See my ear? I pointed to my ear. We’re playing it.

Every day we go to Albert Heijn. It is The Grocery Store of Amsterdam. One of the most important parts of traveling IMO is grocery shopping. Because we’re situated in a more urban space – even the suburbs here feel urban – regular groceries are a must. It helps that, on every corner, there’s an Albert Heijn, a wonderful cross between Whole Foods and CVS and Target. From Albert Heijn, we buy water, pastries, drinks, snacks, bread, soap…. you name it.

Life here seems idyllic. There are always a thousand children roaming, laughing, biking. Bicyclists rule the street. They move fast. I’m talkin’ velocity. I haven’t seen a single clog or windmill. It is a city through and through. It still reminds me of New York – not just Manhattan (hey, formerly New Amsterdam) but the boroughs as well. The diversity, the landscape, the neighborhood pockets. Amsterdam is a lot quieter, though, much less dense, and generally more peaceful. It must be nice living in a peaceful country.

On an unrelated note, there was a mouse in our last hotel. Having proudly owned six rodents, I spotted the unmistakably smooth back of one darting into the room. I have never actually seen a mouse up-close. My first thought was: how could people possibly hurt this adorable creature? Everyone’s just trying to get by. Humans, beetles, mice. I informed le beau of the mouse, and right as I did, Remy ran towards him. Remy got scared, though, and flew back under the bed. I said, out loud:

Hello, Mister Mouse. I am not going to hurt you, but could you please exit our room?

Then I stood up and walked away from the bed. Right as I did, le beau caught a glimpse of Remy making a mad dash toward the door. Remy flattened his back, popped under the space, and escaped. I insisted on not reporting him to the authorities – I wanted to have no hand in his capture.

Every night, before before, I read Haruki Murakami’s Wild Sheep Chase. Thinking about the Dolphin Hotel makes me sleepy. His stories are always about strange dreams, even if not explicitly so. Thinking about dreams makes me want to dream. Dream logic.

