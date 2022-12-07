A Mood and Moco

At le beau’s insistence, we popped by a place called Moods for brunch.

In retrospect, the name and menu should have tipped us off. See, we wanted hearty. We knew we wanted hearty. Nothing hearty was on the menu, but we ordered anyways, hoping there would magically be bacon, eggs and potatoes tucked underneath somewhere. The avocado and salmon arrived. After watching le beau’s face go through the five stages of regret, I ate both of our breakfasts.

We walked to Moco, a contemporary art museum “housed in the Villa Alsberg, a townhouse overlooking Museumplein in the heart of Amsterdam.” It featured several Banksy pieces, but was a wee bit too crowded for us.

Then we grabbed the tram to Centraal, where we rode the ferry to the Eye Film Museum. We watched a short Dutch film, peered at the moody film exhibits, and danced in front of a green screen video. Overlooking the water, I took a work call.

Afterwards, we went to A’Dam lookout. On the observation deck, 100 meters high, we could see all of Central Amsterdam: the canals, the city centre, the port. It was bitterly cold, 35 degrees. We rode the over-the-edge swing, Europe’s highest swing. Strapped by nothing more than a metal bar (“that’s it?” I blurted to the attendant), I wailed, convinced I would fly off the swing and into the water.

We ate dinner at the Butcher Social Club, a lively restaurant-bar-hotel-arcade – more of a mood than Moods, IMO. I people-watched intently, particularly interested in a subpar first date in front of us. On the big screen, the World Cup played. We watched South Korea qualify over Uruguay, advancing to the knockout stage.

