Being surrounded by art has the effect of making me want to make art. It was the Van Gogh portrait that did it. All those fat brushstrokes – I wanted to steal his brushes.

It’s an on-and-off relationship – me and art. Tumultuous. Passionate. I draw like a mad rabbit for 3 months, then drop it for the next 9. Whenever I take a prolonged hiatus from art, I always think of what my 9th grade Geography teacher said to me:

Don’t ever give up art.

I didn’t learn any Geography that year, but I did carry that phrase with me.

Last night I saw that I had been tagged on an art subreddit. My art subreddit! People were asking where I was. Long story short, I started a drawing challenge two years ago, which inspired someone to create a subreddit. Since then, it has gently swelled to 300 members. Over the past few weeks, people have been sharing Alternate Prompt posts, because I forgot to make this year’s. To make matters worse, the other moderator – the founder – dropped Reddit last November. He kept me accountable. I was genuinely sad to see his farewell message. Scrambling with guilt, I made a quick list last night and uploaded to the sub.

Sensing that I might want to draw in Europe, I bought a small, faux leather notebook and pen. I’ve been making rough sketches. Emphasis on rough. Proportions are off, shading’s non-existent. Perfectionism is silly, though. I don’t draw as much because I’m afraid my drawings will suck. But if I don’t draw anything, then the drawings can’t suck, because they don’t exist. But drawing is like working out. You’re continually improving and growing and aching and growing. There’s no end point, no final destination. Your muscles can strengthen, your muscles can weaken, your muscles can stagnate. But nobody’s making fun of you for trying (at least, they shouldn’t be.)

I might share some drawings later, but for now, I’ll probably keep them offline.

—

Currently the hotel, sitting in a giant, fluffy bathrobe. Le beau is watching the World Cup. Today was a slow housekeeping day – we finally did our laundry. Not wanting to check any bags, we packed lightly: one backpack, one suitcase. However, we plan to be Europe for 50 days, meaning: we’re doing laundry.

Looking like Santa Claus, le beau hauled our massive laundry bag to the laundromat. We got a few glances. We were the first people to carry an obvious laundry bag on the street. Which brings me to my next thought. I have no idea how Europeans clean clothes or drink water. In the past two weeks, I don’t think I’ve seen a single laundry bag or water bottle.

For people planning to visit, be forewarned: Europe is stingy about plastic. Plastic utensils, plastic bags, plastic bottles, you name it. While America swims in plastic, Europe is careful about plastic. The idea is noble. As spoiled, plastic-ridden Americans, the reality is less so. At the grocery store, you bring your own bag. (We did.) You are paid a small amount for recycling water bottles. (We gave our bottle to those recycling.) Takeout is rare, probably because of plastic. Today, there was a $2 cup fee at the soup place, which, ironically, advertised takeout. When I asked for a takeout spoon, they said: sorry, we don’t give out spoons. But you can rent a spoon for $2, which we can give back to you upon its return. So I shrugged, said no thanks, and drank my tomato soup like a coffee.

At that point, the plastic cup and spoon cost more than the soup. If you’re a soup place advertising takeout soup, while charging more for the cup and spoon, I just want to know: what was the reasoning there? It’s soup. Takeout. How else was I going to take out the soup? My hands? 😒

Anyways. Fortunately I brought our own bags and utensils. Aside from the slight soup snauf (S³) we had a pleasant and productive day. Our clothes are clean! Wahoo.

