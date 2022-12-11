December Diaries

December 11th, 2022

Bloody ‘ell, we’re in London!

And it’s snowing. And it’s magical. And it almost feels like Christmas.

What a beautiful welcome, thank you, London.

It was a bit of a rough start. In retrospect, I hadn’t thought toooo much about London and her personality. London, Paris, Rome: one big stew of continent, right? WRONG. Put bluntly, UK is to EU as Texas is to USA. UK’s got an independent streak. So UK is not part of the EU. And UK is not part of the Schengen Area. Without the comfort and ease of seamless travel, this meant extra rounds of customs, immigrations, baggage scans, and passports…. just to get on the London-bound train.

Luckily, though, everything went according to plan. This morning, I barked, at 7:30 prompt, “we have to get up.” And we did. We made it to the train station with time to spare, so we ate a quick breakfast before boarding the Thalys. From Belgium, we would ride the Eurostar into London. Once we arrived in Belgium, we faced the stress of customs, security, and immigration. The time crunch was tight. By the time our toes dusted the Eurostar carpet, the train doors had shut.

We sat across from a very British couple, who thankfully avoided eye contact. I tried my darndest not to stare at them. I have a bad habit of staring directly at people: le beau usually has to hiss, “you’re doing it again!” Even so, it was impossible not to at least peek at them. I noticed their dynamic (le beau thought the guy was indifferent, but I concluded he was gaga) and her nails (light pink) and how he ate her meatball-looking-pudding (excellent, if I do say so myself) and their age (probably early twenties) and how long they’d been together (a year or less, judging by how affectionate they were – rule of thumb is that the more a couple interacts, the less time they’ve been together) and how posh she was (she scraped off a little falafel from her fork before placing it gently on the plate.)

Meanwhile, I kicked off our trip to the UK with a song by Kurupt FM, a UK Rap group: bang! lyrical blow to the jaw.

After riding through the underwater Eurostar, we arrived in London. I have no words to describe the sheer hellishness of what followed. We took the train to the underground station. And there were four elevators to the exit. These four elevators held maybe 50-100 people each, crammed in like sardines. The elevators shot them up 15 stories. There was no escalator. But there were stairs. I took one look at the elevators, and thought, what in the COVID-19 is this? Dismayed, we took the 200 steps, 15 stories, with all our luggage. I nearly passed out.

Severely disgruntled we checked into our hotel and went grocery shopping. The crowds had thinned. This was when London began to redeem herself. I got a 5 liter bottle of water for $1.50, which immediately warmed me up to the country. We also stopped by a fantastic Thai restaurant, and settled into the hotel. Then it began to snow.

I’m excited for tomorrow – I have the day planned out. I also have my recent Europe entries scheduled out, the tidied ones with photos and proofreading. So those will be scheduled to post as I blubber on in my Diaries.

December 9th, 2022

Being surrounded by art has the effect of making me want to make art. It was the Van Gogh portrait that did it. All those fat brushstrokes – I wanted to steal his brushes.

It’s an on-and-off relationship – me and art. Tumultuous. Passionate. I draw like a mad rabbit for 3 months, then drop it for the next 9. Whenever I take a prolonged hiatus from art, I always think of what my 9th grade Geography teacher said to me:

Don’t ever give up art.

I didn’t learn any Geography that year, but I did carry that phrase with me.

Last night I saw that I had been tagged on an art subreddit. My art subreddit! People were asking where I was. Long story short, I started a drawing challenge two years ago, which inspired someone to create a subreddit. Since then, it has gently swelled to 300 members.

Over the past few weeks, people have been sharing Alternate Prompt posts, because I forgot to make this year’s. To make matters worse, the other moderator – the founder – dropped Reddit last November. He kept me accountable. I was genuinely sad to see his farewell message. Scrambling with guilt, I made a quick list last night and uploaded to the sub.

Sensing that I might want to draw in Europe, I bought a small, faux leather notebook and pen. I’ve been making rough sketches. Emphasis on rough. Proportions are off, shading’s non-existent. Perfectionism is silly, though. I don’t draw as much because I’m afraid my drawings will suck. If I don’t draw anything, then the drawings can’t suck, because they don’t exist. But drawing is like working out. You’re continually improving and growing and aching and growing. There’s no end point, no final destination. Your muscles can strengthen, your muscles can weaken, your muscles can stagnate. But nobody’s making fun of you for trying (at least, they shouldn’t be.)

I might share some drawings later, but for now, I’ll probably keep them offline.

December 5th, 2022

Right now, we’re working from home. Or, more specifically, working from our hotel in Amsterdam. I have been playing catch-up on the past few days, writing entries and organizing photos. I feel like I just had a chance to catch my breath. As quickly as life happens, I want to document it. I enjoy the mild stress of cobbling everything together and going, “say cheese!”

We have been sleeping well and eating well and living well. The hotel helps. I, for one, am here to take advantage of all the amenities. These may or may not include: a massive white bathrobe, a Nespresso machine, warm slippers, lobby desserts, and more. Whatever I can get my lil’ fingers on, honestly.

Having exhausted our iAmsterdam City Cards last week, we’ve slowed down, spending more time at the hotel. The World Cup’s been playing, too. We watched a match at a pub/restaurant/hotel/br on Friday. It’s Monday now, and we spent the whole day walking in the park and neighboring streets. Looking for a lost glove. It happened organically. Losing the glove. Mostly I am content to have no plans or obligations.

See my ear? I pointed to my ear. We’re playing it.

Every day we go to Albert Heijn. It is The Grocery Store of Amsterdam. One of the most important parts of traveling IMO is grocery shopping. Because we’re situated in a more urban space – even the suburbs here feel urban – regular groceries are a must. It helps that, on every corner, there’s an Albert Heijn, a wonderful cross between Whole Foods and CVS and Target. From Albert Heijn, we buy water, pastries, drinks, snacks, bread, soap…. you name it.

Life here seems idyllic. There are always a thousand children roaming, laughing, biking. Bicyclists rule the street. They move fast. I’m talkin’ velocity. I haven’t seen a single clog or windmill. It is a city through and through. It still reminds me of New York – not just Manhattan (hey, formerly New Amsterdam) but the boroughs as well. The diversity, the landscape, the neighborhood pockets. Amsterdam is a lot quieter, though, much less dense, and generally more peaceful. It must be nice living in a peaceful country.

On an unrelated note, there was a mouse in our last hotel. Having proudly owned six rodents, I spotted the unmistakably smooth back of one darting into the room. I have never actually seen a mouse up-close. My first thought was: how could people possibly hurt this adorable creature? Everyone’s just trying to get by. Humans, beetles, mice. I informed le beau of the mouse, and right as I did, Remy ran towards him. Remy got scared, though, and flew back under the bed. I said, out loud:

Hello, Mister Mouse. I am not going to hurt you, but could you please exit our room?

Then I stood up and walked away from the bed. Right as I did, le beau caught a glimpse of Remy making a mad dash toward the door. Remy flattened his back, popped under the space, and escaped. I insisted on not reporting him to the authorities – I wanted to have no hand in his capture.

Every night, before bed, I read Haruki Murakami’s Wild Sheep Chase. Thinking about the Dolphin Hotel makes me sleepy. His stories are always about strange dreams, even if not explicitly so. Thinking about dreams makes me want to dream. Dream logic.

