Street Finds at Albert Cuypmarkt

We spent a cozy, drizzly day at Albert Cuypmarkt, The Netherlands’s largest outdoor market.

As we walked towards the market, we lollygagged at Museumplein, eating banana-stuffed oliebollen and drinking macchiatos. We watched the local children shriek and dance in the square.

I squinted: there was a rainbow beside Rijksmuesum! As it faded, it began to drizzle. Seeking shelter, we made a quick stop at the museum library.

We headed to Albert Cuypmarkt, about 15 minutes away. There were tourist shops, restaurants, and cafes set up under tents. At the market, we tried:

Traditional stroop waffles: thin, crispy waffles sliced in two and slathered in caramel

Belgium chocolate brownies, which were dense and buttery and sweet

Turkish coffee heated over a platter of sand

Boba, with bubbles specifically imported from Taiwan, as the owner emphasized

Korean fried chicken sandwich(es)

One of the highlights was speaking with the owner of Yi Cha, the boba store. She was proud of their five star rating, she said, and also, le beau was so 帅 (handsome)! And look, he even had a 酒窝(dimple). We chatted in Chinese. I asked about her shop and her family. She talked about her friend, a famous musician from my family’s hometown. As we waited out the rain, we sat inside her shop, sipping mango boba and making conversation. Before I left, she gifted me a light blue bracelet.

For the rest of the afternoon, it rained intermittently. We dipped under tents and storefronts. We bought a few small souvenirs. We asked about how the Turkish sand coffee was made, which the barista cheerily explained. Our last stop was Benny’s Chicken, where we were pleasantly surprised by the Korean chicken sandwich and immediately returned for seconds. (“So fast!” the cook said, laughing.) While it rained, I took a work call at a cozy coffeeshop.

Then we went back to the hotel, albeit not before stopping at Albert Heijn. Walking through the streets at night, Amsterdam was magical. Fairy lights twinkled across homes and street posts.

