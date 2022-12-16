Full Circle at the Van Gogh Museum

We visited to the Van Gogh Museum today.

Over delectable salami pizza and espresso, I read his biography out loud. Although in modern times, Van Gogh embodies a stately, accomplished artist, I forget that it’s a posthumous appreciation. During his brief lifetime, cut short by suicide, he embodied the tortured artist stereotype. He frequently felt like a failure, drifting from one profession and place to another. He moved back home with his parents, picking up painting when he was 27. He painted for about ten years, without much recognition. His brother, Theo, encouraged Vincent to make art, and supported him.

Vincent…. was clearly not well. The chopped ear debacle followed a bad fight, in which Van Gogh threatened his friend, Ganguin, with a razor. Later, Vincent checked himself into a psychiatric institution. His symptoms reflected both depression and mania – the highs and lows characteristic of bipolar disorder. At the age of 37, he shot himself in the chest with a revolver. He did not die until 2 days later, with Theo at his side.

The biography indicated signs of severe mental illness. The artwork heightened this impression. Through his art, he came across as a vivid, expressive man – thoughtful and intense and quiet and unusual. He was probably singled out as different – he probably felt different, like something was deeply wrong with him, but he wasn’t sure what. Having been dismissed during life, I wondered how he might feel after death, seeing the crowds clamoring for his art.

From a purely technical perspective, I did not think his paintings were better than his friends’. Their works were more realistic, grounded, and controlled. Van Gogh, however, was distinct. His color palette was all over the place, his brushstrokes fat and unbridled. He certainly had his own style, even if he might not have been “best” in his class.

I did not like his famous bedroom painting or sunflower painting. I liked his self-portraits and tree paintings, quieter and tucked in corners. To me, they felt the most lively. Van Gogh deeply appreciated nature, and his emotions splat on the canvas. Maybe that enthusiasm carried onto the trees, and thus transferred to the viewer.

Near the end of the exhibit, we stared at Van Gogh’s final painting, right before he shot himself. I wondered if he had bipolar disorder or borderline personality disorder or depression or schizophrenia. The mania ruled out depression. There were no described delusions or hallucination, so soft ‘no’ on schizophrenia. The violence, depression, mania, and unstable relationships led me to think that maybe he had borderline personality disorder or bipolar disorder. Later studies hypothesized comorbidity – that he had both BPD and bipolar – although this will always be pure speculation.

Throughout the gallery, you could tell how much Vincent loved his brother, Theo. Theo named his newborn after Vincent. Adult Vincent’s famous flower painting was dedicated to Newborn Vincent. I thought that was the most beautiful painting of all. At the time, because Theo was supporting Adult Vincent, Vincent possibly felt he was a burden on Theo and his new family. But Adult Vincent’s work would eventually pay it forward for generations: Newborn Vincent would go on to open the Van Gogh Museum in honor of his now-famous uncle, where we were now standing.

It all came full circle.

