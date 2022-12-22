December Diaries

December 22nd, 2022

Paris was disgusting. I knew it was time to leave when I could not tell if the poo was produced by a human or a dog. Everywhere it smelled like diesel-infused cigarette piss, and everywhere it looked like litter and graffiti. The scammers fucked off when I ignored them, but I noticed the leery sketchy groups of men who loitered around the train station.

Like the chicken or egg: what came first? The litter that never made it or the thousands of trash cans, begging to be filled?

The metro was, as youth might say, mid – the Eiffel Tower was overrated, the Louvre had impossible lines, Miss. Mona was underwhelming. We witnessed one concussed man on the road, a set of paramedics rushing into a restaurant, and oh, thirty sirens an hour. And what’s with all the yelling, Parisians? Singing at 10 PM, bellowing without a care in the world, proselytizing on the metro, your lips within our ears?

Paris was vile, the dirtiest city I’ve ever been to, god knows the marketing team deserves a raise because that’s all the city does: market a tale that ain’t true.

December 18th, 2022

Greetings from Paris.

I realize that my most recent entry is from London. This is because my photo diary/journal posts are backlogged to account for all the effort it takes to cobble those together. But, on an updated note, we went from London to Paris today…. another story altogether.

In summation, despite how fun London was, it was not worth it to move from the Schengen Area to UK. Because the UK is treated as a separate entity, there are nightmarish queues, customs, immigration, security, and stress to get in and to get out. To make matters worse, since there’s only one train from the EU to UK – the Eurostar – there’s no competition whatsoever, which means train prices are abysmal. Basically, it’s hell to get into London, and it’s hell to get out of London. Looking back, I would either dedicate a whole trip to the UK – visiting Ireland and Scotland and Northern England – or the Schengen Area, with its 26 countries.

Tldr; if I were to visit the EU, I would stay in the EU. And if I were to visit London, I would explore all of the UK. I can no longer bulk London together with the rest of Europe, such as Rome and Paris. Which I suppose was the intent of Brexit etc. etc.

….Aside from being entirely unamused this entire morning, we made it safely to Paris. And, coolpeppermint, I’ll be frank. Paris is hood. Now, I didn’t expect to be showered in Nutella croissants and Eiffel-tower shaped roses upon entrance, but a city’s a city’s a city’s a city. I ain’t never seen so much graffiti. Nah, I have. But seriously, though, I was beginning to get tired of everything, the train tickets, the crowds, the steep lurch of the train. I thought: I am so glad this is a once-in-a-lifetime trip, because I am never doing this again. Nah, nah, nah. But really.

My mood softened after we purchased a massive bucket of KFC, attesting to my homesickness. Somehow we arrived just in time for the World Cup, Argentina vs. France. Outside the balcony, we could hear the Parisians go wild. Every time Mbappé scored, pandemonium. Cheers, fireworks, screams, honks. And it was raining, too. A foreboding of the final outcome: Argentina winning on penalty, Messi the Messi-ah. It was kind of poetic, though, Messi vs. Mbappé – young vs. old, with the latter stepping in the former’s footsteps. I joked that Mbappé carried the whole team, and le beau said that that was once Messi’s reputation as well.

So that was a bittersweet loss for France. Meanwhile, I plucked the most Paris-y sounding things on Google Maps for tomorrow, aka croissants and the Eiffel Tower.

December 15th, 2022

Are you ever just like, wow! We are still traveling. We are still overseas. It’s been three weeks. And we are still traveling.

The realization hit me on the subway. Then a wave of tiredness.

It’s not a bad thought. It’s just – surprising. I’ve never been on a trip this long and we’re not even halfway through. 20 days down, 30 more to go, baby. On the one hand, I want to do it all! On the other, I wouldn’t mind curling up for a day, content to do nothing. But that feels wasteful. The world is outside our window, and we’re here, in another country, so we should have as much fun as humanly possible. And we are.

Because London is fantastic. So much so that I wish we had carved out more time for London. It’s bustling, metropolitan, Christmassy. I could spend a whole day at a single location, which is what we did today, at the Natural History Museum. It can be overwhelming, the monuments, the museums, the markets. There are lights and festivity everywhere. It is truly Christmas incarnate.

In just two days, we’ve visited

Covent Garden

Leicester Christmas Market

Liberty London

Regent Street

Piccadilly Circus

Oxford Street

Tower of London

Tower Bridge

Borough Market

Christmas Market by London Bridge

Unfortunately, my nose is running like a faucet. No COVID symptoms (yet?) but I’ve learned my lesson. No cloth masks anymore.

Remote work has been going well. Having the apps on my phone has changed the game. I can check emails, take calls. With assignments, I work in sprint bursts, bundling up work and entering focus mode. Although I can’t exploit an unlimited PTO policy – which I did last year at my old job, and generously – I am taking a day off every week until the 2nd week of January. I do love short work weeks. Although I forgot my job title today while working on a resume. Hm.

It’s getting late here. Time to read some bedtime Murakami. G’night WordPress.

December 11th, 2022

Bloody ‘ell, we’re in London!

And it’s snowing. And it’s magical. And it almost feels like Christmas.

What a beautiful welcome, thank you, London.

It was a bit of a rough start. Because UK is not part of the Schengen Area, this meant extra rounds of customs, immigrations, baggage scans, and passports.

Luckily, though, everything went according to plan. This morning, I barked, at 7:30 prompt, “we have to get up.” And we did. We made it to the train station with time to spare, so we ate a quick breakfast before boarding the Thalys. Once we arrived in Belgium, we faced the stress of customs, security, and immigration. The time crunch was tight. By the time our toes dusted the Eurostar carpet, the train doors had shut.

We sat across from a very British couple, who thankfully avoided eye contact. I tried my darndest not to stare at them. I have a bad habit of staring directly at people: le beau usually has to hiss, “you’re doing it again!” Even so, it was impossible not to at least peek at them. I noticed their dynamic (le beau thought the guy was indifferent, but I concluded he was gaga) and her nails (light pink) and how he ate her meatball-looking-pudding (excellent, if I do say so myself) and their age (probably early twenties) and how long they’d been together (a year or less, judging by how affectionate they were – rule of thumb is that the more a couple interacts, the less time they’ve been together) and how posh she was (she scraped off a little falafel from her fork before placing it gently on the plate.)

Meanwhile, I kicked off our trip to the UK with a song by Kurupt FM, a UK Rap group: bang! lyrical blow to the jaw.

After riding through the underwater Eurostar, we arrived in London. I have no words to describe the sheer hellishness of what followed. We took the train to the underground station. And there were four elevators to the exit. These four elevators held maybe 50-100 people each, crammed in like sardines. The elevators shot them up 15 stories. There was no escalator. But there were stairs. I took one look at the elevators, and thought, what in the COVID-19 is this? Dismayed, we took the 200 steps, 15 stories, with all our luggage. I nearly passed out.

Severely disgruntled we checked into our hotel and went grocery shopping. The crowds had thinned. This was when London began to redeem herself. I got a 5 liter bottle of water for $1.50, which immediately warmed me up to the country. We also stopped by a fantastic Thai restaurant, and settled into the hotel. Then it began to snow.

December 10th, 2022

Our last weekend in Amsterdam was slow. We also had housekeeping to do. Specifically, laundry. For this 50-day trip in Europe, each of us had brought two carry-ons: a backpack and suitcase. To put this in perspective, when we spoke with a Samsonite employee about the suitcase, he had chirped, “it’s great! I bring it for all my weekend trips.” We didn’t have the heart to tell him.

So, having stuffed our travel bags to the brim, laundry was a must, even if we were procrastinating. Finally, on Friday, le beau hauled the bag through the streets a lá Santa Claus. We got more than a few looks, and the laundromat fee was steep, but it was worth it.

On our last day, we went back to Albert Cuypmarkt for a final food run. We got fresh stroopwaffels and puffy poffertjes and homemade glühwein. In the streets, a small redheaded boy yelled, “glühwein, glühwein!” Misunderstanding him, and the sign beside him reading “coffee,” we bought a cup. When we drank the pipin’ hot liquid, dark red bittersweet, I immediately recognized it: mulled wine. For a moment there, I was in food heaven, nibbling on caramel stroopwaffel and sipping spiced wine.

December 9th, 2022

Being surrounded by art has the effect of making me want to make art. It was the Van Gogh portrait that did it. All those fat brushstrokes – I wanted to steal his brushes.

It’s an on-and-off relationship – me and art. Tumultuous. Passionate. I draw like a mad rabbit for 3 months, then drop it for the next 9. Whenever I take a prolonged hiatus from art, I always think of what my 9th grade Geography teacher said to me:

Don’t ever give up art.

I didn’t learn any Geography that year, but I did carry that phrase with me.

Last night I saw that I had been tagged on an art subreddit. My art subreddit! People were asking where I was. Long story short, I started a drawing challenge two years ago, which inspired someone to create a subreddit. Since then, it has gently swelled to 300 members.

Over the past few weeks, people have been sharing Alternate Prompt posts, because I forgot to make this year’s. To make matters worse, the other moderator – the founder – dropped Reddit last November. He kept me accountable. I was genuinely sad to see his farewell message. Scrambling with guilt, I made a quick list last night and uploaded to the sub.

Sensing that I might want to draw in Europe, I bought a small, faux leather notebook and pen. I’ve been making rough sketches. Emphasis on rough. Proportions are off, shading’s non-existent. Perfectionism is silly, though. I don’t draw as much because I’m afraid my drawings will suck. If I don’t draw anything, then the drawings can’t suck, because they don’t exist. But drawing is like working out. You’re continually improving and growing and aching and growing. There’s no end point, no final destination. Your muscles can strengthen, your muscles can weaken, your muscles can stagnate. But nobody’s making fun of you for trying (at least, they shouldn’t be.)

I might share some drawings later, but for now, I’ll probably keep them offline.

December 5th, 2022

Right now, we’re working from home. Or, more specifically, working from our hotel in Amsterdam. I have been playing catch-up on the past few days, writing entries and organizing photos. I feel like I just had a chance to catch my breath. As quickly as life happens, I want to document it. I enjoy the mild stress of cobbling everything together and going, “say cheese!”

We have been sleeping well and eating well and living well. The hotel helps. I, for one, am here to take advantage of all the amenities. These may or may not include: a massive white bathrobe, a Nespresso machine, warm slippers, lobby desserts, and more. Whatever I can get my lil’ fingers on, honestly.

Having exhausted our iAmsterdam City Cards last week, we’ve slowed down, spending more time at the hotel. The World Cup’s been playing, too. We watched a match at a pub/restaurant/hotel/br on Friday. It’s Monday now, and we spent the whole day walking in the park and neighboring streets. Looking for a lost glove. It happened organically. Losing the glove. Mostly I am content to have no plans or obligations.

See my ear? I pointed to my ear. We’re playing it.

Every day we go to Albert Heijn. It is The Grocery Store of Amsterdam. One of the most important parts of traveling IMO is grocery shopping. Because we’re situated in a more urban space – even the suburbs here feel urban – regular groceries are a must. It helps that, on every corner, there’s an Albert Heijn, a wonderful cross between Whole Foods and CVS and Target. From Albert Heijn, we buy water, pastries, drinks, snacks, bread, soap…. you name it.

Life here seems idyllic. There are always a thousand children roaming, laughing, biking. Bicyclists rule the street. They move fast. I’m talkin’ velocity. I haven’t seen a single clog or windmill. It is a city through and through. It still reminds me of New York – not just Manhattan (hey, formerly New Amsterdam) but the boroughs as well. The diversity, the landscape, the neighborhood pockets. Amsterdam is a lot quieter, though, much less dense, and generally more peaceful. It must be nice living in a peaceful country.

On an unrelated note, there was a mouse in our last hotel. Having proudly owned six rodents, I spotted the unmistakably smooth back of one darting into the room. I have never actually seen a mouse up-close. My first thought was: how could people possibly hurt this adorable creature? Everyone’s just trying to get by. Humans, beetles, mice. I informed le beau of the mouse, and right as I did, Remy ran towards him. Remy got scared, though, and flew back under the bed. I said, out loud:

Hello, Mister Mouse. I am not going to hurt you, but could you please exit our room?

Then I stood up and walked away from the bed. Right as I did, le beau caught a glimpse of Remy making a mad dash toward the door. Remy flattened his back, popped under the space, and escaped. I insisted on not reporting him to the authorities – I wanted to have no hand in his capture.

Every night, before bed, I read Haruki Murakami’s Wild Sheep Chase. Thinking about the Dolphin Hotel makes me sleepy. His stories are always about strange dreams, even if not explicitly so. Thinking about dreams makes me want to dream. Dream logic.

