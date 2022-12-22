Touristy London Classics

I checked the time. 11 AM. At that moment, the Changing of the Guard Ceremony was happening. And we were still at the hotel. Juggling donuts and coffee, we walked towards Buckingham Palace on The Mall, a stretch of road beside the St. James Park. By the time we arrived, crowds were leaving in droves.

Guess we missed it, le beau said.

We loitered in front of the palace, feeling underwhelmed and disappointed. Then le beau craned his neck– “they’re there. Right now.” I stood on my tiptoes, observing tiny black floofs bobbing towards the gate. I cursed at how tiny they were from a distance. But it was undeniable. The Changing of the Guards was just now starting at Buckingham Palace.

Stiff and still and serious, they moved among Buckingham Palace, St. James’s Palace, and Wellington Palace, one set of guards replacing the other.

In the bustle of the crowd, we secured accidental front seats while attempting to exit. The police prevented us from crossing the road. Minutes later, she informed us that the new guards were on their way toward us. The Guards marched and the horses clopped and the band played. It was grand and ceremonious and fascinating.

Afterwards, the crowds dispersed. I sniffled, still recovering from a mild cold. We took our time taking photos.

We walked onwards towards St. James Park, the “oldest Royal Park in London and surrounded by three palaces.” The lake was frozen over. The place was like a zoo.

We watched the birds and geese and seagulls and squirrels, all very friendly – too friendly, perhaps. I was mildly shocked when a squirrel jumped on the gate at me. I jumped back. Took a photo. Can you believe the nerve of this squirrel? Looking at me like I’m the sus one.

At the St James café, I had hot cocoa and fish and chips. I ate on a railing that overlooked the park, albeit not without some difficulty. An aggressive pigeon followed me around. Le beau looked distraught about the pigeon.

From there, we walked to Westminster Abbey. From the street, you couldn’t tell that it was a gravesite of 3,000+ people.

It is one of the United Kingdom’s most notable religious buildings and a burial site for English and, later, British monarchs. Since the coronation of William the Conqueror in 1066, all coronations of English and British monarchs have occurred in Westminster Abbey. […] The abbey is the burial site of more than 3,300 people, usually of prominence in British history: at least 16 monarchs, eight prime ministers, poets laureate, actors, scientists, military leaders, and the Unknown Warrior.

Next-door was the Palace of Westminster, “the meeting place for both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, the two houses of the Parliament of the United Kingdom.” The original palace had perished in the 1834 fire during which the buildings, and its documents, were destroyed. Victoria Tower had been built as a fireproof repository.

Crossing the Westminster Bridge, we saw Big Ben and the London Eye, an overly glamorized, heavily marketed ferris wheel. We stood on the opposing side, which had much less traffic, and admired the water view.

Walking back, we walked through the Horse Guards, which had been the primary military quarters for the British Empire from the 1700s to 1858. Since then, the King’s Life Guard ceremonially defended the square, which we scampered around.

Feeling tired, we made our final stop at Trafalgar Square. Everything looked oddly phallic, from the sculptures to the monument to the tree lights and, finally, the sauerkraut, which we ate while overlooking the square.

All in all, a solid day of touristy London classics.

