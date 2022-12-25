Merry Christmas from Switzerland

Posted on by lu

img_5111

img_5371

We arrived in Switzerland by train yesterday. The French countryside was beautiful. From a distance, we could see the Swiss mountains, illuminated against the sun. An hour or two later, we were barreling through a valley, at times cutting through the mountain base. There were lakes, forests, villages, marshes – images, posts I’ll share later. Being surrounded by nature, my spirits were a lot higher. Ta ta, big cities!

Time to scrounge for food. Apparently everything is closed on Sundays and Christmas. So for now, this is just a quick entry. Wishing everyone a happy holiday season, whatever you celebrate!

