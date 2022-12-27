The Eiffel A

We hopped on the RATP metro towards the Eiffel Tower. This was when a loud Frenchman made sweet love to le beau’s left ear, yelling rapid-fire French, so indignant it sounded holy. After 5 solid minutes of this, we got up and moved.

10 stops later, we were at le Eiffel Tower.

My first impression: I can understand why people were initially upset. Though I have been culturally brought up to appreciate landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, I empathized with the 19th century outrage. Imagine this: you’re a romantic artistic Parisian. You look out at the River Seine each morning, cup of Jòê in hand. All of a sudden, along the gentle sloping skylines, dotted with the quaint French architecture, is the newly constructed 1,083-foot shaped Letter A. They had 26 letters to choose from and they chose A.

The Parisian artists protested, in a tone as religiously passionate as the metro Frenchman’s:

We, defenders of “the beauty of Paris that was until now intact” are protesting “in the name of the underestimated taste of the French, in the name of French art and history under threat, against the erection in the very heart of our capital, of the useless and monstrous Eiffel Tower, which popular ill feeling, so often an arbiter of good sense and justice, has already christened the Tower of Babel.”

My impression? A little dusty, but still cute.

And so we wandered the route that so many others before us have, along the River Seine, loitering around the Tower.

We watched the Cups Game, a popular tourist scam we had seen in London as well. The main lead hides a ball under three cups, moves the cups, asks players if they’ll bet $100 on where the ball is. A crowd formed. And scam victims were scammed. One player burst into tears. Another looked onward, puzzled, while his daughter gave him a knowing look. I figured that several ‘players’ were with the main lead, that they split the proceeds afterwards, and that the main lead gave faux ‘wins’ to his henchmen to entice others.

At a second Cups Game, one man in the crowd cursed at the main lead, who darted off.

As for our surroundings, the neighborhood was lovely, and there weren’t too many people. Although it became eerie in certain streets.

Before finishing the day, I was intent on eating a croissant. We were, after all, in Parí. I looked up Croissants Near Me. It was nearly impossible to find a croissant, but 20 minutes later, we did. It was buttery and flaky, the way croissants should be, although it tasted like the ones at Sam’s? I gave my crumbs to some nosy pigeons, and we went back to the hotel.

