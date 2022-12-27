We went on a mountain today. A mountain! You know I like my mountains. We took the ferry there. And a train. As I stared out, I kept forgetting I was in Switzerland. Jesus. We’re in Switzerland!

Does anybody else get overwhelmed from all the fun they’re having? No? Nobody? Okay. I am overwhelmed from all the fun we’re having.

The whole mountain journey, I was running off one Nespresso drink and a quarter of an Italian salad. But the views were so beautiful, I didn’t mind. It was a peaceful journey there and back. We rode the train to the mountain top. At the mountaintop, it was thick with fog – we were in the clouds. Our boots deep in snow, we scampered around and squinted past the overlook. We caught two brief glimpses of the towns below. I kicked up more snow.

We rode a crowded cable car to the deck, and caught a ferry back to the city.

On the ferry back, we had the fourth story rooftop to ourselves, a panoramic deck. The wind was bitterly cold, colder than it was on the mountain. The sun set as we chugged along, the Swiss flag swissin’ in the wind. You could see the sky’s pinkish glow reflecting off the water.

(As I am writing this – I think I will repurpose this post into today’s “official entry.” When it comes to the process of writing these, I usually draft something for the day, sort and edit photos, smush the text + pictures together, and schedule the post as an “official entry.” There are maybe 5 in the queue right now. Then I have these spur-of-the-moment journal entries, which are less polished and more streamy of consciousness.)

Switzerland has been, by far, the best country we’ve been to. It’s so clean. And beautiful. And clean. When I tossed a pebble in the lake, we could see it sink to the bottom. The hotel is fantastic. It’s modern and cozy and they have an outrageous wine program where they give you free wine if you opt out of room service. Which we always do, anyways, so the free wine is a cherry on top. Also, the Swiss cartoons are great, and the hotel gives free water (still and sparkling) and there’s a tiny balcony. If there’s one thing I love more than a mountain setting, it’s a mountain setting with a balcony.

I am enjoying myself so thoroughly that I am dreading the rest of this trip. The mere thought of reentering into popular society – the city – makes me nervous. We are going to, purportedly, one of the most beautiful cities, one of the most unique! but all Paris did was instill trust issues. And while I enjoyed our time in London, it was often so crowded with tourists, we couldn’t move. I’m beginning to think that all the hype around big European cities is mere cap. Baseball. Cap.

The best places have been the ones I have never heard of, like Amsterdam-Zuid and Lyon. South of the city. Quieter, nature-y. The worst places have been the ones that everyone talks about, like London and Paris. They’re so… packed. Cities are like shoes. Even the shiniest get worn after too much wear.

I guess I’ve read so much about how travel changes people that I thought it would change me, too. But all this trip’s done is reinforce, and remind me of, my love for the following: solitude, nature, quiet, and cleanliness. I don’t know why I thought a flight would make us any less introverted. If anything, my glares are getting colder, and I no longer move for people on the sidewalk. Unless they’re elderly, I’ll move for the elderly. Being around people is exhausting. Our personal preferences don’t mean we can’t travel, or that our way of functioning is wrong. It just means that we experience things differently, and find beauty in other places.

