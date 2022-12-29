If you’ve been following along on coolpeppermint, you may have noticed that I write near-daily entries in my Monthly Diaries. I started in March 2020, when the pandemic struck, and I found myself with a lot of time. The habit continued. Although I’ve password protected most posts with a frighteningly weak password, I like having them there anyways, particularly for moments like this – 2 days from the New Year, having forgotten everything already, clueless as to what day or time is it.

As I grapple with the odd fact that 2022 is nearly over, I read this year’s entries to jog my memories. And joggeth they are. One year ago, I was working for a horrendous micromanager. Fed up, I wrote my resignation letter. The night I wrote that letter, our entire team was eliminated. In that moment, I believed in miracles. It all worked out perfectly: I had already been job-hunting, accepted the best offer a week later, and started the new job right when I received severance from the old job. Le beau also started a new role.

Early April, we moved out of the apartment, into a house, and furnished it via magical thrift store finds. Just as we settled in, we were restless for unplanned adventure. Over the next few months, le beau and I embarked on three road trips in April, May and October – one because I won a bet, and one where we had the best boba in our lives. I documented these in the category Trips. After our October road trip into the mountains, we spontaneously decided to travel around Europe, which is where we are now. We’ve visited four countries, five cities, and have come to learn not all of Europe is built equal. Also, so many people smoke? Nevertheless, despite the highs (South France and Central Switzerland!) and lows (London, Paris) it’s been an eye-opening experience, and I sorely look forward to our last quiet week on some Italian lake.

Looking back, these are mundane diary blurbs from each month – a hop down 2022 Memory Ln.

Miracles do exist

January 4th, 2022

With the holidays behind us, the world’s crawling back. Eight recruiters emailed me this morning. One informed me that I was moving forward; one followed up on their hybrid; the others requested interviews.

For a moment, though, I almost forgot why I was doing this. I probably put in 20 minutes of work a day. I’m salaried. I work from home. I sleep in. The team no longer exists. I talk to basically nobody. But then I was sitting on the lobby chairs, my phone speaker on – my phone hanging off the edge. I listened to faint vocal babble of my irritating boss bubbling into the air. I felt the back of my eyes begin to chafe from all the rolling. Niceties no longer suffice. Watching everyone quit around me is the social confirmation I need – have always needed – to know I was never imagining things.

January 21st, 2022

Guess who’s unemplOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOYED!

Time to sign the severance papers and get that moolah, baby.

Last night, I unemployed too close to the sun, drinking mocha espresso in the evening – staying up until 2 AM, eating raspberry sorbet and watching cat memes. Wired, I couldn’t fall asleep. When I did wake up, I was exhausted. But then I bubbled up, remembering my newly unemployed status. I signed the severance papers, emailed the leasing office, and got Lil Wayne stuck in my head: there’s a song where he goes “Yung Moolah, baby!” I wanted to celebrate.

January 27th, 2022

As I’ve mentioned in previous diary entries, a book I read about a budding romance between two thrift store employees has escalated into a full-blown obsession, in real-time, with woodworking and thrifted furniture.

This has manifested into 1) daily visits to the thrift store, where I stare at furniture for longer than is socially acceptable and 2) wielding my electric sander in the wee hours of night, as I grind furniture down to the bare wood in house slippers.

I tell myself it’s in the pursuit of knowledge. Wood basics, I nod, as I lug my containers of wood stripper and mineral spirits and sealing poly from Home Depot. I’m just learning, I tell myself and others around me. The truth, however, probably runs closer to “I am going thru one of my C-cubed phases” aka my Crack Cocaine Creativity stints, where all I can think about is a highly specific creative objective.

As of now, I am becoming one with the wood. This shit is magical. I scrape away layers of paint and stain until I’ve sanded it down to its raw material. I marvel at the grooves and lines and silky smooth finish. Honestly, I don’t even want to stain the sanded furniture – I’m on a natural wood trip right now. I feel slightly resentful of fake wood, and daily side-eye the IKEA particleboard.

Starting a new job

February 2nd, 2022

I (kind of impulsively) ordered a portable electric fireplace the other day. It arrived today, heavier than expected. In my defense, it was on sale. Also, I decided that I’d had enough of spending hours looking for a public fireplace on Google Maps. I will have my own fireplace, and I will drag it around with me.

February 9th, 2022

Work laptop came in today. I’ve been reflecting on the last horrid job and my upcoming one. It all seemed very ‘meant-to-be’-ish with how everything aligned. The day I wrote my resignation letter was the day we were collectively fired. The day I left the old company was the day I signed with the new company. The day I start with the new company will be the day I receive my severance from the old company. To think that I was two days away from resigning on the spot, and losing out on months of pay and coverage without working. Ha.

February 15th, 2022

There are repairmen at the neighbor’s because the couple had an altercation. Looks like the door was knocked down. When I passed by, the girl was walking with an employee, and two men were standing at the base of the door, discussing how they’d reattach it.

Living by people is so bizarrely intimate, in a purely unwanted way.

There’s Smoky Joe on the unit downstairs who bellows on his balcony every Saturday night. Revving Raj who aggressively revs his motorcycle in the wee hours of morning. Weedy Wendy whose smoke billows into the halls for days at a time. They’re young. I’m young. And I can’t stand it. At this point, my tolerance for living by young people is roughly zero. I honestly cannot wait to live by a bunch of middle-aged folk in which the loudest shrieks are the children next door who at least are in bed by 9 PM.

February 17th, 2022

Tonight I finally gained access to my laptop. Who knew you could have a password safeguarding a two factor authentication safeguarding a Smart Card safeguarding a PIN safeguarding a VPN safeguarding a Firewall safeguarding a URL blocker? I had to drive to three locations, trying various combinations, until I was finally able to log into Teams. The security’s insane, the red tape blinding.

February 19th, 2022

“Even old people don’t go thrifting on Saturday night,” le beau hissed. I looked around, and to my dismay, he was right. Every time I’ve gone to the thrift store, I’ve been surrounded by old people, one of whom thought I was an employee.

I visit so much that I might as well be. Ever since I discovered the store in January, I’ve been going on a near daily basis. I’ve come home with couches I’ve never sat on and benches I plan to saw and side tables I’ve painted and repainted and stained. Most recently, I came home with a massive gold-framed painting ($12), two ginormous lamps ($7 each) and an office side table.

Moving out

March 9th, 2022

The past two weeks have been quiet. The neighbors, however, have not. The construction’s amped up, and so has the weed and late night bellows. We’re looking forward to moving into the house soon. We spent last weekend cleaning the carpets with one of those unwieldy blue rentals. Le beau did, at least. Although I was stubborn and insisted on vacuuming, I ended up a) blowing a fuse, b) ripping a whirl out the rug, and c) repeatedly missing a small strip of carpet.

We’ve been making regular runs to the thrift store. It’s gotten to the point where the employee staff recognize us. Although it’s volunteer-run and people work on a rotating basis, we’ve become acquainted with the warehouse employees, the managers, the cashiers.

March 11th, 2022

Been working on two furniture projects lately. The first is a solid wood bathroom mirror, and the second is a wood veneer cabinet. I spent today working on the mirror.

March 15th, 2022

Our living room is cold only in the way that barren, half-moved rooms can be. Our shelves, side table, and desk are gone. Our art’s been stripped from the walls. Considering we didn’t have much to begin with, it feels eerie, but also right, to be in a haphazardly empty apartment.

I sit on my dog bed, typing this. My guinea pig is wrapped in my Super Mario shirt like a fur potato burrito. His whiskers tickle my wrist.

This morning, I kept staining and restaining my wood mirror. I’ve been mixing different proportions of stain to get the right consistency. It’s been nothing short of a nightmare. And yet nightmares propel me.

March 25th, 2022

Can never seem to make up my mind. And that cost me one fat MALM dresser. It was 12 in the morning, and we were rearranging a massive rug on our latest impulse buy, and while twisting the MALM this way and that, I heard a loud crack, and saw the dresser snapped in half.

Wompwompwomp.

If you rewound the tape by an hour, you would’ve seen us in the store at 11. Then the car, lugging two dangerously large rugs. They hung over the trunk by at least a foot, threatening to graze every sign, bobbing in search of apples. At home, raced off to arrange our own individual rugs, a tad selfish, the way we buy our own orange juice, and we ran into the same problem. Both of our rugs were just… so fucking large.

It’s because my first rug entranced us both. That’s why we came home with humongous expensive rugs on Friday night. Rug #1 completely transformed my office space – which I wailed over for 3 hours – but suddenly I was jealous of myself. (He was jealous of my rug.) So basically rugs do magic and we came home with 3 more.

March 29th, 2022

We moved into the house!

The past few days have been a flurry of boxes and lifts and drives.

With our combined brawns, this weekend, we finalized everything. Even though we’ve been steadily moving in for 3 weeks now – my suggestion, after several harrowing years of moving in college – the last 3 days were the worst. But! It’s all going well. And I am very pleased.

March 31st, 2022

Obviously, on our last day of the lease, we witness the most underwhelming hit and run in the parking garage.

First of all, this is why we’re leaving: people are rambunctious as hell. Second of all, I have never witnessed a more unnecessary accident. Man wasn’t even in the right lane. He wasn’t even close to the other car. He was parked solidly in the middle of the garage, and, upon seeing us, panicked, and backed, slowly, slowly, into the bumper of another car, rattling it.

And moving in. Also: road trip! Road trip!

April 2nd, 2022

Today felt like sitting in a room of angels. It was odd and surreal and beautiful. To my left was le beau. To my right was my best friend. All in the same room. All meeting together for the first time.

Le beau drove us 6 hours to see her today, knowing how much this meant to me. I haven’t seen my best friend in years, although we’ve been best friends for nearly 10. But it all felt fated. Two days ago, I was thinking of her, aching for a road trip, when she texted me. She wanted to say hi. She said she was flying nearby to pick up a cat: a feisty, beautiful stray. So this morning, we packed our bags, and we left to meet her.

The drive over was smooth. The weather was road-trip perfect. There was sunshine and blue skies and Microsoft screensaver clouds and a cool breeze. We had 12 kolaches to tide us over. I was our Spotify DJ, my usual responsibility. I hopped from one genre to another, trying to -catch- a vibe. On my 90’s playlist, Wannabe by the Spice Girls played as I shoved a blueberry cream cheese kolache into my mouth.

April 6th, 2022

We initially “planned” to arrive Saturday, leave Sunday. That has since spiraled into a weeklong trip, all expenses paid, a lá me, since I’m technically the reason we’re here.

“I feel like today’s not over…” le beau’s voice trailed off.

“It is,” I said, firmly, after a rather hefty gas run and hourlong drive to eat Greek gyros and fries and hummus at the park.

The park was beautiful. There was a bridge and a lake, but we were most enticed by a tiny gazebo bench in a butterfly garden, so we ate there, criss-cross apple-sauced.

We considered walking around the lake until the wind nearly blew us over.

April 11th, 2022

Jury duty tomorrow. I am packing:

4 peanut butter sandwiches Pistachios 4 KIND bars Grapes and blackberries Leftover pizza 2 books Notebook 4 water bottles A primary N95 with a face mask 2 backup N95’s and 3 backup face masks Face shield Alcohol wipes Plastic gloves

The reviews on Google were nightmarish. 3 hours of waiting until being allowed into the court? 500 people crammed into a room like sardines? Jesus. I get heart palpitations when the elderly woman stands 2 feet behind me in the IKEA line.

April 12th, 2022

Today I was on jury duty for a murder trial. The woman shot the man’s secret lover on their 10 year anniversary. A crime of passion, the defendant – whose feathery voice kept drifting from the mic – implied. Or 10-100 years in prison, the prosecutor – in her big beachy blonde waves – explained.

I’ll be frank with you, diary. I thought this shit was going to be a snoozefest. A COVID consortium. A gathering of hundreds to assess a sandwich theft, a petty crime, a crime so dull, I’d finish two books and 4 slices of pizza. Everyone around me had never taken jury duty seriously. As a result, I also did not.

This, however, turned out to be some of the wildest shit I had ever experienced, with the stage filled with charismatic Atticus Finch pt. II’s and bowing retired judges and attendants who’d been victims of assault, familial murder. One woman pointedly brought up domestic abuse, saying she’d been a victim; a man tearfully admitted he had lost his own brother to gun violence just last year; another woman said her aunt’s husband had murdered her aunt, although this, she nodded, would not interfere with her judgement on this case.

April 16th, 2022

I almost fell asleep at the Panera drive thru, slouched and splayed and waiting for salad, until le beau hissed, “they’re waiting!”

Oh, shit. An expressionless girl in a ponytail and Panera hat stared blankly at us. I rolled down my window and handed my card.

Then we walked nearly 3 miles at the furniture store. When he told me this – having peered at his Apple watch, I had several questions. First of all, what twenty-something year olds with a life walk around a furniture store on Saturday? (They don’t. Have lives, I mean.) Second of all, what furniture store allows for 3 miles of walking? (Ours, apparently.)

We went after a quick thrift store jaunt. Since our home is furnished now, the furniture doesn’t hold the same allure. Although I almost came home with a painting.

April 17th, 2022

Spent the day painting on an easel in the garage. Le beau worked on his vehicle, since we’re going on a road trip in a few weeks. We just got back from a road trip. Similar to our last trip, we aren’t taking the week off. We plan to work in the Airbnb, and to hunker down, and bask in nature.

—

“That’s what I love about grocery shopping. You never know what you’re going to get.”

“What? That’s literally the point of grocery shopping. What type of grocery shopping are you doing?”

Another road trip! Another road trip!

May 15th, 2022

It’s been a fun 2 weeks of the month. I started sharing tidbits of our mountain road trip on WordPress, and drafted something up for last month’s trip. In 1 year, we have been on 7 mini road trip/WFH jaunts.

At home, we have resumed our regular routine – coffee in the morning, a few work hours in between, and driving around afterwards. We stopped by the local Mexican paleteria the other day and got sticky mangonadas and coconut lime paletas, which we ate at the garden.

May 16th, 2022

Are you seriously reading a book, splayed on the couch, while eating a Fudgsicle?

I pretended not to hear him.

Lazy day. We went to Trader Joe’s this afternoon to secure ice pops. The trip turned into a mini grocery shopping spree. On the drive home, we went through an entire box of mini ice cream chocolate cones while discussing whether Jack Harlow would hypothetically be generous in bed.

May 27th, 2022

The past 2 days I’ve been sewing little blankets for my pigs. I set the machine up 2 nights. I ended up learning about bobbits and bent needles and upper threading and lower threading and dials and sewing patterns. I spent hours examining dials and buttons and levers. I almost broke the machine twice. I went over the blankets at least five times. I normally don’t sew. But with the pigs needing new blankets soon, I’ve taken up this new hobby.

May 30th, 2022

While I worked on sewing pig blankets, le beau set up the gym. We discussed kougernetes. Like kubernetes, but kougernetes. Kougarnetes?

Battle of the Lawn Dads

June 21st, 2022

My car was towed yesterday. Fortunately, it broke down right next to a parking lot. The first time it broke down – two days ago – it did right in front of a STOP sign. Everything went smoothly. Something wrong with the battery charger.

In the course of a week, our lawn has been mowed three times. Two concerned fathers – one of whom I’ve never met – took the liberty to mow our lawn without asking. Le beau bristled at their kindness, and marched into the backyard, wearing long sleeves, wielding his lawn mower. Like buzzing a boy’s scalp three times over, the grass is very short, very course, and, in our case, very dead.

June 25th, 2022

A few years ago, le beau told me haircuts were $20 apiece. I almost fainted and opened up a boys’ hair salon. Shocked by the cost of maintaining 4.06 cm of hair, I took matters into my own hands (literally) and started cutting his and my cousin’s hair. Fades, buzzes, line-ups, etc.

It took a few cuts to establish the trust. Le beau would invariably melt down, I’d say that there was method to the madness, I’d audibly go ‘oops,’ he would melt down again, and then I would enter the cutting zen. He would look in the mirror 10 minutes later, and look completely fine.

Today, just like old times, I buzzed his hair in the backyard. I like to take advantage of nature’s bounty, whether it’s getting free rug washes in the rain or cutting hair in the grass. I brainstormed names for my imaginary hair salon. I settled on Bodacious Buzzes. My slogan: looks good, feels good, and it’s cheap.

June 26th, 2022

I feel bad that le beau gifted me a new camera today. A Fujifilm, mirrorless, with film simulation. At the same time, I am also giddy. Like I’m seeing everything in a new light, wondering how I’d photograph it: the branch, the lamp, the leaf. I wish I had gotten this Fujifilm years ago, or at least had known about it. Otherwise I wouldn’t have gotten my 4 other cameras. But I found out about it 24 hours ago. Hindsight is 20/20.

June 28th, 2022

I lent out my – rather cute, I might add – home office to le beau for his test today.

Fujifilm: the best gift ever! Also… road trip!

July 2nd, 2022

The camera came in on Wednesday! I’ve been fiddling with the settings and dials. Learning the way of Fujifilm. Le beau says we can return it if I don’t like it. So far, I love it.

We stayed home this weekend and pushed back the trip, which we were relieved about. For some reason, none of us were really feelin’ it.

July 30th, 2022

It’s been a minute (read: 2 weeks) since I’ve written in my monthly diaries. I’ve been feeling writers’ blocky lately, although I do not mind.

We are on vacation. This week, I thought I would take the opportunity to live like a hedonist and eat like a glutton.

Before we embarked on this trip, I raided le beau’s ‘old-clothes-donation’ pile for huge cotton shirts. I was ecstatic when le beau parted ways with 5 XL cotton shirts, all of desired thickness. The graphics were outrageous – one had an aggressive looking gorilla on it with the words SAVAGE outlined below (“the funny part is that people don’t know that you are a savage-” le beau said, which I personally did not find funny, if not untrue.) However, I will take free, thick, oversized cotton men’s shirts any day. And if anybody wants to donate theirs, I will take them.

Unsurprisingly, I went through all the shirts on our first few days of vacation, and will probably be exclusively wearing the remainder of summer. I am counting down the days until September: it is hot as all hell.

Ew, work drama

August 1st, 2022

After returning from our trip, we realized that, in our absence, someone had moved into his bathroom: a roach.

I will admit that I initially thought it was kind of funny when he pointed to a tiny roach shit on the cap of his mouthwash. It was a thin brown grain, gentle yet intentional. I could think of no act more disrespectful than that. But when I saw how visibly upset he was, I became somber.

August 12th, 2022

Is it just me or has it been a weirdly long week?

I have no plans for the weekend, as usual, although le beau is hosting his very own Grand Grand Opening on Sunday, complete with all his gaming consoles (The Xbox, Switch, PC and, most recently, PS5) It will feature games and chips and chip dip and margaritas and Domino’s pizza. We drove around town looking for a red ribbon, since it isn’t a Grand Grand Opening without cutting a red ribbon.

August 14th, 2022

On today’s edition of Mundane Adjustments In Life That Bring Me Great Pleasure, we come face to face with…. a brand new water dispenser. It provides H20 in three forms: lukewarm, cold, and “piping hot.”

Although it is $1 more expensive per water tank, I think it’s worth it, both from a convenience and environmental perspective. We consume less plastic but, evidently, more water. When le beau checked the 5 gallon tank this morning, he shrieked. Halfway through? I think we all knew who drank 2.5 gallons of water in 3 hours. He chided me for being a camel. I reassured him that the novelty would fade.

August 17th, 2022

During one of our last trips to the fabled thrift store, I came home with my first puzzle: A Meowsterpiece of Western Art. $3. Featuring two royal-looking cats, the puzzle was everything I never knew I needed. Our giant crafts table wasn’t cleared out until last Sunday, so I hadn’t had a chance to break out A Meowsterpiece.

We did that this weekend. Started the puzzle. Sorted by color, etc. It’s been fantastic. We’ve been working on the puzzle. I woke up this morning and made a cup of coffee and sat down with A Meowsterpiece. I slowly filled in the cat’s eyes, nose, and whiskers. In between calls, I filled out her sleeve and bracelet. We are ending the day with A Meowsterpiece, with le beau working on the dress now, since I am too tired.

August 20th, 2022

A part of me is still processing the adult tantrum I witnessed yesterday. I have never watched a man blame and pout and shout. Even le beau was shocked. The thing people don’t realize with remote work: it’s not just the Teams icons in the room hearing what you have to say. Everyone in their rooms are, too. So simmer down.

More work drama

September 30th, 2022

Someone from college complimented my photography. It made my heart smile. We were on the student newspaper together, on the photo team. I remember how he always had a camera slung around his neck.

After monetizing photography in university, I learned a valuable lesson: never turn the things you love into a job. I quit taking photos for years after starting a photo business. It made me think of the psychology study on intrinsic motivation (a child’s love for reading) and how it evaporates once you introduce extrinsic motivators (money and Six Flags tickets for every 30 books read.) That’s why I chose a professional field that I enjoy, but nothing I couldn’t live without. Jobs will never take away from me – genuine, unbridled, creative passion – what was never their’s. In the end, a job feeds my stomach. My creative interests feed my soul.

Speaking of job… they’ve been backing off at work. I had a fantastic week. A slew of assignments, very few meetings. My type of week. Throw assignments at my head and leave me alone. In the morning, I went to the library to draft up a report – research on certain federal organizations’ processes, etc. In my blissfully cold, clean, and empty corner, I was having a great time. But I was slowly losing steam, since I hadn’t eaten.

Then le beau popped up! He showed up with food and drinks, having slyly texted me earlier about what I wanted to eat. Eternal gratitude.

Afterwards, we went for an impromptu hike in the woods. The path eventually broke into a beach. We sat on rocks overlooking the water. I pawed at the rocks and threw pebbles while le beau talked about life tingz.

SPONTANEOUS ROAD TRIP INTO THE MOUNTAINS, again!

October 4th, 2022

A few weeks back, I made a bet that if I rowed 5 miles on the rowing machine, le beau would drive us to a real lake where we could row for real. The bet has morphed into: if I row 5 miles before Friday, we’ll go on a spur-of-the-moment road trip.

October 6th, 2022

I did it. I rowed five miles!

October 7th, 2022

He did it. He booked the AirBnb!

We’re leaving tonight. I took another day off from work, which means I will be haphazardly off on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Monday.

October 8th, 2022

After 18 hours of driving and exploring, we are finally here. In the mountains. In the cold. Hundreds of miles away from home.

It’s beautiful.

Since 4 AM, we have been traveling, singing, snacking, taking breaks, exploring road attractions, finding the Airbnb, wiping surfaces down, inspecting all items (passed the germaphobe sniff test), moving our bags, and grabbing takeout Sichuan. At the restaurant, I noticed a group of chatty young adults who reminded me of college, and then I peeked their matching hats and sweaters: huh, my alma mater. What a coincidence.

We returned to the Airbnb afterwards. The Airbnb is delightful. I do an intense inspection before every stay, and I was pleasantly surprised by the cleanliness. Normally I find a speck or five, but I only found one piece of suspiciously dark lint. (A legless bug?) The balcony is private; it faces the mountain. The kitchen is stocked; there’s a massive dining table, there are three bedrooms/two baths; and it apparently can house 6 people at minimum. Le beau knew how much a view, and balcony, meant to us, so he went with the best option with a view, even if it’s bigger than it needed to be.

I plan on spending the next few days making myself very comfortable. I will read my book on the balcony and draw Inktober at the table. We will eat popcorn and drink hot cocoa and watch lots of movies. Since there is a kitchen, and we already splurged a wee bit on this 6 person Airbnb, I plan to cook during the day, when le beau’s at work. And, of course, we will bask entirely, aggressively, egregiously in the forests and mountains and lakes.

October 11th, 2022

I discovered a Crockpot today. The Airbnb host tucked it under the sink and behind a few pots. Unfortunately, the discovery occurred one hour into my botched beef baking experiment: the meat tasted like leather; the flavor was bland; the carrots weren’t cooked through. I relayed the good news to le beau (“There’s a Crockpot!”) and the bad news (“It will take 8 additional hours to soften the beef in the Crockpot.”) We made a pizza run for dinner.

October 22nd, 2022

After a week in the mountains, it’s been… jarring to be home.

In other news, though, tomorrow is the pigs’ adoptaversary party. On our morning bakery run – every Saturday, we grab a latte and pastry and walk around the lake – I grabbed some tiny cakes. I also spent this evening on their cake. It will be a sugar rush (there is a lot of banana, pellets, and carrots) but hey, a bit of indulgence every once in a while, right? Besides, it’s the least I can do for all the joy they’ve provided.

October 25th, 2022

It’s official – we’re going to Europe soon!

Since I know virtually nothing about the continent, I checked out a 1280 pg. book aptly titled EUROPE. As of now, I’m mooostly impartial about what we do. All I know is that I don’t want to try and cram everything into a short amount of time. I also don’t want to only visit places for the sake of visiting them: I hear the Eiffel Tower is underwhelming. The only thing I would certainly like to do is eat tomatoes every day in Italy.

Preparing to go to Europe

November 2nd, 2022

Life is fantastic. The sun is shining, work is hella chill (as the local youth might put it) and we’re going on our fifth trip this year – this time, to Europe. I can’t think of a single thing to complain about – yet – so I am going to relish in this.

Been reading through the 1280 pg. EUROPE book I snatched from the library. So far, it’s been incredibly useful. I’m initially overwhelmed by all the names and places and markers. Then I cross-check with my other EUROPE book and the Internet.Yesterday, I spent several hours on MyMaps, tacking on potential destinations per country. While I don’t want us to have every day and minute planned, I want to have a general idea of where things are. So when we put on our rain-boots and start walking, we head towards the right area.

November 16th, 2022

My new iPhone’s shipped! It’s slated to arrive today. It looks just like my lovely 6s. You know that innovation has stalled when your 5 year phone upgrade looks identical to your current phone.

On another note, I would like to swap out my North Face jacket for the XS. I didn’t anticipate feeling quite so… round in the S. We might make a mall run tonight, our third this month.

November 20th, 2022

The Netherlands, UK, France, Switzerland, Italy. Those are the five legs of our trip. We’ve never even been on a plane together, let alone another country, so this will be an interesting experience. Le beau has started packing, so I think I’m going to take care of the train logistics. I compiled a nice Drive of all our critical documents yesterday – benefits, itinerary, MyMaps, etc.

In Europa

December 5th, 2022

Right now, we’re working from home. Or, more specifically, working from our hotel in Amsterdam. I have been playing catch-up on the past few days, writing entries and organizing photos. I feel like I just had a chance to catch my breath.

We have been sleeping well and eating well and living well. The hotel helps. I, for one, am here to take advantage of all the amenities. These may or may not include: a massive white bathrobe, a Nespresso machine, warm slippers, lobby desserts, and more. Whatever I can get my lil’ fingers on, honestly.

Life here seems idyllic. There are always a thousand children roaming, laughing, biking. Bicyclists rule the street. They move fast. I’m talkin’ velocity. I haven’t seen a single clog or windmill. It is a city through and through. It still reminds me of New York – not just Manhattan (hey, formerly New Amsterdam) but the boroughs as well. The diversity, the landscape, the neighborhood pockets. Amsterdam is a lot quieter, though, much less dense, and generally more peaceful.

December 10th, 2022

Our last weekend in Amsterdam was slow. We also had housekeeping to do. Specifically, laundry. On Friday, le beau hauled the bag through the streets a lá Santa Claus. We got more than a few looks, and the laundromat fee was steep, but it was worth it.

On our last day, we went back to Albert Cuypmarkt for a final food run. We got fresh stroopwaffels and puffy poffertjes and homemade glühwein. In the streets, a small redheaded boy yelled, “glühwein, glühwein!” Misunderstanding him, and the sign beside him reading “coffee,” we bought a cup. When we drank the pipin’ hot liquid, dark red bittersweet, I immediately recognized it: mulled wine. For a moment there, I was in food heaven, nibbling on caramel stroopwaffel and sipping spiced wine.

December 11th, 2022

Bloody ‘ell, we’re in London!

And it’s snowing. And it’s magical. And it almost feels like Christmas.

What a beautiful welcome, thank you, London.

December 18th, 2022

Greetings from Paris.

I realize that my most recent entry is from London. This is because my photo diary/journal posts are backlogged to account for all the effort it takes to cobble those together. But, on an updated note, we went from London to Paris today…. another story altogether.

December 27th, 2022

Switzerland has been, by far, the best country we’ve been to. It’s so clean. And beautiful. And clean. When I tossed a pebble in the lake, we could see it sink to the bottom. The hotel is fantastic. It’s modern and cozy and they have an outrageous wine program where they give you free wine if you opt out of room service. Which we always do, anyways, so the free wine is a cherry on top. Also, the Swiss cartoons are great, and the hotel gives free water (still and sparkling) and there’s a tiny balcony. If there’s one thing I love more than a mountain setting, it’s a mountain setting with a balcony.

