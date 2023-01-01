First Day in Italy

It’s the new year, and surprisingly, it feels like it. 2023.

But let’s get down to brass tacks.

I fucking love Italy.

I have almost no words to describe it. The beauty. The food. The nature. The mountains, the lakes. The way the air smells. It smells familiar – it reminds me of China, somehow. At night, the smell of firewood permeates the air.

And the food. Jesus. This morning, the second the cappuccino hit my lips, tears sprung in my eyes. I kid you not. That was how good the espresso was. That was how good the espresso was. After ogling giant Sicilian olives at the holiday market, I bought a small bag and snacked throughout the day. Like the five stages of grief, those olives took me through the five stages of flavor. Bitter, sweet, tangy, salty, heaven. I’ve had jar “olives” before. But I have never had true, real, honest-to-God olives.

Throughout the day, we had salami and cheese pretzel sandwiches. We had orange gelato. We had white wine. We had spaghetti. I came home with a bag of mandarins, guzzling down three.

“Just one thing. These are the best fucking mandarins I’ve had in my life.”

Somehow Italy is better than I could have ever imagined. I can’t even describe it. It helps that we’re staying at a small town/village bordering a well-known lake. In order to reach the main city, we have to take the ferry, which I don’t mind at all. I love the ferry, and I love having our own space, and I love being away from the crowds. It’s the perfect amount of isolation and connection, a balance we’ve found difficult to strike on our trip.

Here’s the deal. If it’s a big European city we have heard of, we probably won’t like it. I didn’t like Amsterdam Central. I didn’t like London. I didn’t like Paris. I don’t like…. cities. I don’t know how I ever survived living in one. The noise, the smells, the people – it’s anxiety inducing, it’s frustrating. As a hardcore introvert, I can’t stand the stimulation. Even with people I love – I need space. So you can imagine how impossible it is, being around strangers. At first, I thought I was tired from traveling. But the reality is just that I didn’t like where we were: bustling metropolitans. And it was just, god, sensory overload. Why don’t they talk about the constant smell of weed in Amsterdam – the rampant homelessness in London – the absolute filth of Paris?

But once we hit Southeast France, things started looking up. Nature reappeared. Bodies of water. Mountains. Hills. We started snaking up elevation to view the churches, to overlook the lakes. There was still too much cigarette smoke. But it was smoke with a view. And I know my blog entries aren’t in the South just yet – they’re severely backlogged. Still in Paris. Though I have set them to start posting in a few days, and I’ll organize them later.

After South France, there was Switzerland for Christmas, and now Italy. We had one horrible crowded tourist experience in Switzerland, which was the tipping point for us. We cancelled Venice, we cancelled Milan. Because if it’s a big European city we have heard of, we probably won’t like it. And that was, honestly, the play. Because where we are now, we have the entire hotel terrace to ourselves, and it’s blissfully quiet outside, and when we look out the window, all we can see are lakes and mountains. And even though it means we have to stock up on groceries, it’s well worth it. We got rid of our stay in Milan entirely, opting for another place down the street. We will probably take a day-trip, and limit it to that.

Those city experiences revealed a truth that I’ve always been aware of: I like nature and I dislike density. So for this last leg of our trip, in my favorite country so far, we have adjusted accordingly. In a way, I’m glad that we saved our impression of Italy, so her beauty wouldn’t be tarnished by the nightmare of crowds. I hope the remainder of our time in Italy is as pleasant as it was today.

