Happy New Years from Italy 🎆

At 11:53 PM NYE, we stood on the hotel terrace, looking across the lake and shadowy mass of mountains.

In the afternoon, we had taken the train from Switzerland to Italy. The hotel desk person had informed us that fireworks would start around midnight. At this point, though, there were two distant fireworks – behind the mountains. We turned around to leave when, at 12 AM, on the dot, fireworks began going off in all the neighboring towns.

One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven – around ten squares with fireworks, le beau said. Each town was hosting their own fireworks show. From the terrace, we could watch them all!

I wish I could convey, in words or pictures, what it was like to watch all the glittery lights blooming in the air. One after the other, panoramic style, occasionally punctuated by a celebratory yell. It was a symphony of fireworks! The most magical display I had ever seen. Wonderfully uncoordinated, too. At first, I tried to take a video. Then I stopped. It was futile – nothing could capture the sound, the light, the depth, or the experience.

As the fireworks continued on, they released plumes of smoke. Soon the air was thick with fog reflecting the colors of the Italian flag: red and green. I have always harbored an inexplicable affinity for Italy. Of all the Europe destinations, Italy has been the one country I’ve been genuinely excited to visit. It feels familiar. And I am obsessed with the cuisine. Every few weeks, I am seized by the need for tomatoes. And don’t get me started on olive oil or parmesan or salami or mozzarella or chili or pasta or olives. On top of that, I had no idea that Italy was lined with mountains. Elevation and isolation make me weak, truly.

On another note, we learned that the Pope passed away on the day that we arrived in Italy. In a similar coincidental vein, France lost to Argentina in the World Cup on the day we arrived in Paris. Bad news bears, perhaps? Just bizarre coincidences. We are considering taking the train down to Rome to see the Pope lying in state, though Rome’s a ways away. The crowds might be insane, but what a historical event we’d be partaking in.

Aside from that… Happy New Year’s/Happy New Year’s Eve to you, depending on your timezone!

