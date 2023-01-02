Strolling Through Le Marais

Our trip to Paris was partially redeemed by a day spent in Le Marais, a charming, cobblestoned neighborhood filled with shops, restaurants, hidden courtyards, and historic landmarks.

We bought a small box of chocolates, and discovered a floral and bustling Eataly. We walked to the L’Hôtel de Ville, the city hall of Paris, France. At the grand L’Hôtel de Ville, there was a quiet Christmas market.

Spotting seats on the second floor of the carousel ride, and the word “gratuit,” we waited patiently at the front of the line. The carousel ride was great. We were the last to leave, because a small child was carefully making her way down the stairs. Also we didn’t want to leave. We considered another ride on the carousel, but the line was now filled with enthused children.

Afterwards, I popped by the five-story department store next door. Mostly for the free bathroom, a rare commodity in Europe.

Walking along the River Seine, we passed by Sainte-Chapelle, a royal Gothic-style chapel, which had housed the Kings of France until the 14th Century.

Feeling hungry, we stopped by a quick deli shop and ate our sandwiches by the river.

We turned the corner to Notre Dame, which was, unfortunately, under construction.

Then we began our ascent to the Panthéon.

The edifice was built between 1758 and 1790, from designs by Jacques-Germain Soufflot, at the behest of King Louis XV of France; the king intended it as a church dedicated to Saint Genevieve, Paris’s patron saint, whose relics were to be housed in the church. Neither Soufflot nor Louis XV lived to see the church completed. By the time the construction was finished, the French Revolution had started; the National Constituent Assembly voted in 1791 to transform the Church of Saint Genevieve into a mausoleum for the remains of distinguished French citizens, modeled on the Pantheon in Rome which had been used in this way since the 16th century.

I marveled at the architecture and grumbled at all the people who would immediately do what I was doing – five seconds after the fact.

There I would be, perfectly and contentedly alone, hiding in a corner. Next thing you know, someone had sidled up to me, inches away, attempting to do the same thing. This had become a trend throughout our trip: veer from the crowds, find an isolated space, and feel someone’s breath crawling down my shoulder. 😒

Accompanied by the drizzling rain, we made our way back through Le Marais and to the hotel.

