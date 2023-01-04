And there she was, Miss. Mona, small and elegant, watching hundreds of bodies clamoring to get close to her, a sea of iPhones raised in the air.

“All this for that?” le beau captioned his Snapchat.

When I looked up her significance, all it said was: she was a realistic painting by Da Vinci, and nobody could tell if she was smiling or not. And nobody knew who she was. She was stolen in 1911, which gave her the publicity, but I doubt any of us were aware of that. In that moment, the sheer volume of body mass, the stampede, the yells, the lip puckers, were not proportionate to the painting itself.

We shuffled our way out – sideways, because the crowd was impossible.

Otherwise, the Louvre was good. Crowded, but good. Fortunately, we were able to skip hundreds of people in line, because I had booked our tickets online the day before. Online, the tickets were $17; in person, the tickets were $15. I almost contemplated buying them in-person, until I considered the opportunity cost – waiting in line for 2 hours vs. saving $2. Avoiding the 2 hour wait for $2 was, by far, worth it. I would have perished in that queue.

Having been warned by friends about the Louvre and its overwhelming size, I was strategic about our visit. There are three wings, the Richelieu, Sully and Denon, and virtually nobody recommends visiting them all. That is because there are only so many hours in a day, and if you were to spend 1 minute at every piece, it would take 65 days. I chose the Denon, which housed the Roman and Greek sculptures.

As a result, we skated through the halls, adorned with lovely sculptures and paintings and designs.

In the end, it was a small exhibit hall of paintings by Francesco Guardi that took my breath away. Guardi was an Italian painter. He depicted detailed Italian landscapes. The precise lines, the bodies of water, the boats and buildings caught me off guard. The best paintings, I once wrote, are transportive. And his paintings transported me to another time and age in Italy. The exhibit was thankfully empty, and I was able to focus on and admire the 14 pieces. I made a note of his name: Guardi.

Each of us rated our experience at the The Louvre. It came out to be 6.5 out of 10, with points off for the crowds. Otherwise, the building was beautiful, the artwork lovely. We were content with having only visited one exhibit.

