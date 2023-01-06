Hills of Lyon are Alive

We arrived in Lyon, a beautiful city in southeast France.

Straddled between the Rhône and Saône rivers, Lyon was a refreshing mix of new and old, industrial and nature. Looking across the river, I immediately felt lighter. Compared to Paris, there were fewer crowds and less smoke. Overall, it was slower and easier to enjoy. Lyon contained a calm, old-world charm. And plenty of nature.

Our first day, we spotted a white castle in the distance, which we later learned was the Lyon Cathedral. We hiked towards the cathedral, and up the sloping hills to the Basilica of Notre Dame. We walked onwards, along the Rhône river and through the winding roads to the church. We stopped at several viewpoints, where we enjoyed the panoramic sight across the city. From so far up, it was a quaint cluster of red roofs.

Finally, we reached the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Fourvière. At an altitude of 492 feet, it was striking.

We entered the church. It was extravagant. Ornate. Hushed. At the church, le beau lit a candle for his family members. We sat in the pew, quietly taking in the artwork adorning every inch of the hall.

On the basement floor was the crypt. The chambers held above-ground coffins. People swarmed around a nativity scene. In the crypt, there were depictions of the Virgin Mary across different cultures, from Lebanon to Poland to Mexico to the Phillipines.

During our walk, we passed by the Roman theatre – built in 15 BC – as well as the Lyon Cathedral, Place de Terreaux, and Hotel de Ville. We ducked through the quintessentially European cobblestoned streets, with bookstores and restaurants and stores. We paused to listen to a street violinist.

With Lyon’s 2,000 year history, visible in their architecture, we could almost imagine the countless stories and lives lived. Mostly I pictured a lot of bearded Romans gathering in the amphitheater.

Of all the cities we had visited so far, Lyon was one of the loveliest. Having visited London, Paris, and Amsterdam already, it was a close tie between Lyon and Amsterdam-Zuid/Amsterdam-Noord. The abundance of nature, slower pace of life, and proximity to good food were all in Lyon’s favor. In Lyon, we ended up eating thrice at a Vietnamese sandwich shop – le beau ordering banh mi’s, and I the bobun.

Sadly, we left Lyon after one full day. In our itinerary, we had treated Lyon as an in-between for Paris and Switzerland, assuming there wouldn’t be much to do. In many ways, Lyon’s quiet presence overshadowed the big cities. Sometimes the quietest gems gleam the brightest.

