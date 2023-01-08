Train to Switzerland

Posted on by lu

On the train from France to Switzerland, we watched the sights pass by us – lakes, marshes, mountains, towns.

The French countryside was lovely, living up to its dreamy depictions of old bucolic towns and vast green spaces. We had the entire carriage to ourselves. There were no lines or security or crowds, a stark contrast from our horrid Eurostar journey to and from London. After a connecting train in Zurich, I settled in my seat and watched Big Mouth.

When we arrived at the hotel, we were welcomed with two glasses of white wine, which we drank on the balcony, and a cute, cozy, modern room.

 

