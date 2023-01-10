Christmas in Lucerne

As we sat in the pews of Church of St. Leodegar, a Roman Catholic church in Switzerland, the priests began to sing. Their voices were resonant, accompanied by the pipe organ.

My eyes widened. We had just rolled into the pews when they set up the program. We were accidentally attending my first Mass – on Christmas Eve, no less. Tipsy on mulled wine, I soberly recalled the first six letters of Christmas.

We spent Christmas Day walking through Lucerne, a mountain city bordering the glassy Lake Lucerne. In the morning, we had cappuccinos and pastries at Mickey D’s, with the second floor to ourselves. Then we began our self-guided walking tour, during which we witnessed a duck dispute involving 2 couples.

Old Town Lucerne was picturesque with its historic, medieval-style buildings. Tourism in Lucerne was organized, efficient, and clean. The roads were glossy; the streets were spotless; the drivers were polite. Unaccustomed to cleanliness in big European cities, I was relieved.

For lunch, we continued our American fare trend and had Burger King on the hotel balcony. We alternated between bites to sing, “Mur Chrimuh, Mur Chrimuh.”

Afterwards, we walked right back into Old Town Lucerne, completing our tour with a stop at a coffeeshop, the accidental Christmas mass, and smorgasbord dinner: dim sum, pizza, and white wine.

At the hotel, we used our wine ticket for two white wines. We watched our usual TV program of Swiss cartoons, featuring a bear and his entourage of guinea pigs.

