Rainfall at Glacier Garden

It was drizzling when we walked to the Lion Monument, a lion statue “nestled in a rocky grotto in a charming park setting in Lucerne. The ten-by-six-metre work was created in honour of the Swiss Guards who died in the Storming of the Tuileries in Paris in 1792.”

Next door was the Glacier Garden, a fascinating, multifaceted museum with a cave walkthrough, cabinet of curiosities, kettle basins from the Ice Age 20,0000 years ago, and mirror maze.

Le beau was our unofficial official tour guide, guiding us around Lucerne. I downloaded the museum app, where two theatrical British readers described the history of the museum.

By the time we finished exploring, there was downpour. This dispersed the crowds. We walked, drenched, over the bridge and past the train station and back to the hotel. Our coats sagged with the weight of the rain.

Advertisement