January Diaries

January 13th, 2022

And so the hibernation begins.

In reference to my last entry – I don’t even want to relive the sheer nightmare of JFK airport. We were sprinting – sprinting – through security, gates, terminals. Fortunately, we arrived right during boarding class. We had to get off the sluggish plane, wait for our bags, recheck those, go through check in, go through security, run to the gate, take the bus, run to the next gate… and board. The journey was 80% luck. Thank god for sheer luck.

Finally got the book Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain. I was unexpectedly moved by the Van Gogh museum. His drawing instruments brought back old art school memories. Amsterdam overall brought back art class memories. The premise of the book is that drawing isn’t a skill limited to certain individuals – it’s not so much talent as it is a mental reframing.

The more I read, the more the book’s principles resonated – growing up, I would use the same art tricks. I drew upside down, I made contour sketches, I measured proportions with my pencil, etc. The book is like a friendly, formal re-do in Drawing 101. I would like to learn how to properly draw from my surroundings, instead of relying on reference photos.

Aside from that, I’ve been feeling like a mountain marmot, thick in the throes of hibernation. January tends to be a heavy hibernation month in general. There are also other pressing things swirling around my cranium, but best to leave those offline for now.

Anyways. Jet lag. Can’t open. Lids heavy. Good night WordPress.

January 11th, 2022

On the flight from Milan to New York. Watching Smile on the plane. A surprisingly good horror. Earlier, I finished writing entries about our journey around Europe. They’re scheduled to post every two days. I settled on this approach because it gave me enough time to absorb the day, document the day, photo-edit the day, and then share the day. As a result, my entries are backlogged at… Christmas.

After fifty days in Europe, I look forward to the small conveniences and pleasures of home. Stuff like wearing hoodies 24/7 and making espresso and drawing in my sketchbook. I plan to hide out in solitude for a significant period of time. Maybe I’ll be here, maybe I won’t. My scheduled posts will, though.

In my journal entries, I wrote a lengthy reflection on my impressions of Europe, which I think were… measured, at least compared to what I’ve seen online. Although I loved Italy, and will most certainly be back and, in the meantime, will be making my own spicy olive oil panna cotta tortellini carne, I call bs on the over-glorification of the continent.

In essence, I felt that we spent enough time to experience the lovely parts, but also the realer parts, from constant cigarette smoke to overt poverty and social issues to suffocating tourist crowds. I wondered, briefly, if it was just a case of the availability heuristics – that is, I saw one situation, and generalized it. But when I looked online, I was surprised – and unsurprised – to see that the poverty rate of EU was 21.7%, while the poverty rate of the US was 11%. Reddit had led me to assume that everyone on the continent lived in a carless street of cobblestoned cottage. This was not true.

At the same time, perhaps take this with a grain of salt: I’m a nature gremlin. And people drive me batty. I did have one giant question before arriving: is man or God the better artist? I figured nature was God’s canvas, and architecture man’s. And what better place to see architecture than Europe? My conclusion: 1-0, in favor of nature.

For me, Italy was the one outlier. It was beautiful, the air smelled like salami, there were tomatoes in every meal, the cappuccinos were frothy mixed, the nature was splendid, the water ran clear, the village was sleepy, the culture was endearing, the olives were heavenly. Everything about Italy felt warm and familiar and lilting. Like a weird, familiar echo – an inexplicable longing, almost.

The quality of food was beyond excellent. (The citruses were fantastic.) The second our place had a kitchen, I stocked up on groceries and cooked. It was my Italian kitchen dream. I took notes on the food I liked – the pasta texture I enjoyed – the filling I preferred. I looked up recipes to try at home, specifically, panNA cotTA and chili olive oil. Having always had pizza, lower case, I was shocked to try Pizza, upper case. We had Pizza almost every day.

I also renewed my love for the olive, remembering the time I went to New York with my friends and the waiter served bread with olive oil. I immediately went home and paired my Sara Lee white bread with Sam’s Club olive oil and swore I’d never do a cuisine so dirty ever again.

Before I wax so much poetic this site melts, I should get back to the horror movie, Smile. I am getting old. These jump scares hurt my chest now.

