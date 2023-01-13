Queen of the Mountains

With the two day Swiss Travel Pass, we decided to visit Mount Rigi. Located in the Alps, Mount Rigi “towers majestically between Lakes Lucerne, Zug and Lauerz.” It was a peaceful journey there and back. We took the boat from Lucerne to Vitznau, and then rode the cogwheel railway – Europe’s first mountain train – to Rigi Kulm, the highest point of the mountain at 1,797 meters.

The mountaintop was thick with fog. We were in the clouds. We weren’t able to see much, but the snow made it both dreamy and eerie. We scampered around. We squinted past the overlook. Leaning over the deck, we caught glimpses of the towns below before the clouds shyly covered up.

Afterwards, we rode a crowded cable car to the deck at Weggis. Weggis was a charming, quiet neighborhood. As we walked to the deck, we passed by a father and son who were biking up the hill. Soon, the path opened up to Lake Lucerne and her surrounding mountains.

On the ferry back, we had the panoramic rooftop deck to ourselves. The wind was bitterly cold, colder than it was on the mountain. The sun set as we chugged along, the Swiss flag swissin’ in the wind. You could see the sky’s pinkish glow reflecting off the water.

Advertisement