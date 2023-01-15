Amore, Italia!

Lake Como, Italy, is quite possibly the most beautiful and magical place I’ve ever seen in my life.

I have almost no words to describe it. The beauty. The food. The nature. The mountains, the lakes. The way the air smells. It smells familiar – it reminds me of China somehow. At night, the smell of firewood permeates the air.

And the food. Jesus. This morning, the second the cappuccino hit my lips, tears sprung in my eyes. I kid you not. That was how good the espresso was. That was how good the espresso was. Throughout the day, we had salami and cheese pretzel sandwiches. We had orange gelato. We had white wine. We had spaghetti. We came home with a bag of mandarins, and I guzzled down three.

But the best food had to be the ginormous green olives. At the holiday markets, sellers were peddling samples. And I couldn’t refuse a free olive. After I nibbled one, I Just Knew. So after the ogling giant Sicilian olives from a distance, I bought a small bag and snacked throughout the day. Like the five stages of grief, those olives took me through the five stages of flavor. Bitter, sweet, tangy, salty, heaven.

See that man in the background? He agrees.

—

The whole day, we wandered through the streets, walking along Lake Como. We took in the views – the mountains and hills and amusement parks and statues and seagulls. We made our way back towards the city, where the streets were festive and lit up.

In the evening, we accidentally attended Mass. Our first accidental Mass was on Christmas Eve, when the priest began singing minutes after our arrival. Today, it was the choir. It was, admittedly, beautiful. But.. do you ever have that moment where you realize you are at Mass in Italy next to a bag of olives and salami while an elderly man plays guitar and another elderly man sings Silent Night?

Although the Mass was in Italian, I craned my ears to listen for mentions of the Pope, who had passed away on the day of our arrival. In a similar coincidental vein, we watched The Netherlands lose in the World Cup while we were in Amsterdam – then France lose in the World Cup the night we arrived in Paris. (The trend continued. Later, as we discussed visiting Verona, which inspired Romeo and Juliet, there were headlines on how the actors in Romeo and Juliet had just won a lawsuit.)

Afterwards, we quietly slipped out of the church and back to the hotel. Located on a sleepy Italian village, we had to take the ferry there and back every day. As one of two guests, we became quickly acquainted with the workers there, always smiling and sweet and helpful.

