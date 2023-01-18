Daytrip to Milan

We almost went to Milan yesterday, but changed our mind after the train was suspiciously late. Without anywhere in mind, we walked around Como, consuming pasta and chocolate and pizza and salad. I paired olive oil with fat Sicilian olives and promptly entered the gates of Italian cuisine heaven. After some frantic Googling, I was devastated to find that you cannot bring fresh olives through customs.

With New Years behind us, crowds had thinned. Round trip, we had the ferry to ourselves. In the morning, we were the only ones in the second-floor restaurant. We sipped our cappuccinos and munched on croissants and looked over the windows overlooking Lake Como. Although the skies were foggy, it was nice, in its own way, encouraging us to notice things we otherwise wouldn’t have, like the vibrant orange leaves or the bobbing blue boat.

Today we successfully visited Milan, taking the ferry and then the train. The Milan train station was beautiful. Busy, but beautiful. The train pickpockets – stationed at every entrance – could have been a little more discreet. I did a double-take at one ogling people’s pockets.

We visited the Sforzesco Castle, Piazza del Duomo, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele, Duomo di Milano and Brera neighborhood. We walked through the shopping streets, too, filled with high end stores and glittery displays. It was, overall, impressive. On a scale of 1-10, I would rate its attractions a 6.4. Had it not been so rainy, maybe it would have been a 7 or 8. Later, we stopped pizza and wraps, a break from the humdrum rain.

Because it was raining, I kept my Fujifilm camera tucked under my arm. I didn’t take too many photos, but these were two that I captured:

Ultimately…. City Is as City Do. At a certain point, they’re all the same to me. Sometimes glitzy, sometime shifty. We walked through a street we probably shouldn’t have. It made me glad that we cancelled our 4 day stay in Milan, opting to extend on Lake Como instead. I was happy to return to the fairy-lit streets and rumbly ferry ride.

My conclusion? Milan, Italy: a city for certain personalities, but not ours. I’m not much of a shopper or fashionista, and only recently learned how to pronounce Givenchy, thanks to Jack Harlow (who famously rapped, “she don’t need Givenchy, she needs Jesus.”) At the same time, I am glad that we visited. It was certainly an experience, walking through the wide glittery roads lined with the Dolce’s & Armani’s & Louis. Louis’s?