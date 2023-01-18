At night I have been taking melatonin. First it was for the insomnia. Now it’s for the dreams. They weren’t kidding about melatonin dreams. They’re so vivid I can’t always tell what’s real. Though the dream is always real. That I know.

But the other day it was the other way around. Reality was the dream- had been the dream. I woke up, startled, disoriented. Everything since 2012 I had dreamt up. It was as if ten years had elapsed and suddenly I had woken back up in 2012 – 2012 specifically. It was the way the trees were shaped. It was the precise shade of sky grey. It was how the roads curved, how the branches leaned.

And I wondered: why 2012? What happened that made a decade worth forgetting? And why is it that I am waking up now?

After waking up in the middle of the night, this time a dreamless one, I finally understood. In a way I felt robbed, although of what, I’m not sure. Time? Energy? Undivided attention? (Give me your undivided attention.)

But then I fell back asleep. When I woke up, the sun had come out. The roses were wilted. And they were playing In My Head by Jason Derulo on the radio.

