January Diaries

January 20th, 2023

Just realized that I’ve been typing “2022” instead of “2023.” So I fixed that. Somewhere in my brain it’s still 2022. It always takes a minute. It’s wild that it’s almost February already, when it feels like Christmas never occurred.

Lunar New Year is coming up. I think it would be fun to wrap dumplings and get rabbit hats for the pigs, so they can have a Year of the Rabbit photoshoot.

I can’t find their birthday photos, so this GIF will suffice. Aren’t they so fluffy and cute? I love my guinea pigs. Feisty boys.

Working on my resume right now. I’m not looking for a new job, but a new project. My last one is winding down to an end. Essentially, we’re like baseball players who get traded (and trade ourselves) onto new teams (new projects.) As somebody who gets bored easily, I like this way of working – it means I’ll always have new tasks, new roles, new managers, while remaining under the same organizational umbrella. It’s a pretty good company, too, with good work-life balance and good compensation and good benefits. Also, no one is ever on-camera. For the most part, I’m left alone to my own devices, so you couldn’t spell Fantastic Job any other way.

And yeah, my Ivy League Wall Street Hedge Investment Bankfund class peers are probably making 2-4x my salary, but I balked when I read one was working “90 hours a week” on Instagram. My first reaction was: are there that many hours in a week? I thought there were, like, 60. Then I did the math, and I think it tallied to something like sleeping for 6 hours a day without working weekends. Livable. But still. 90 hours sounds like so much. I couldn’t even have fun for 90 hours, let alone grovel for a company that could care less about me.

Whoops. My antiwork is showing. No, no, I like where I work. And I am grateful. But I would love to live like an Italian grandma whose home is on the coast, who grows her own olives and tomatoes, who rolls her own pasta into various shapes. When I arrived in Italy, I thought: how silly we were to assume that wine led them to live longer. No, it’s not the wine. It’s the family, the beautiful skies, the rolling mountains, the expressiveness that so many suppress, the delicious food, the long-term friendships, the culture of being here living now. I thought: if you could live like this, why not live longer?

January 19th, 2023

Have been on something of a cooking frenzy lately. I just made shrimp penne aglio e olio, an adaptation of spaghetti aglio e olio, which translates, quite literally, to Spaghetti with Garlic and Olive Oil. It’s one of my favorite dishes to make in a pinch, because one, it’s fucking delicious – two, because it’s incredibly easy – three, because if I don’t have garlic and spaghetti and olive oil in the pantry, what am I doing with my life? I threw in shrimp, which added a nice umami flavor. I also crisped it up, added red pepper, and threw in cilantro, because my pasta, my rules!

So now I’m very happy with the pasta. The past few days I’ve been making a blur of other dishes – beef tacos! roasted chicken and brussell sprouts! chicken and beef fried rice! roasted salmon and zucchini! This it the unintended effect of having gone 50 days without a kitchen in Europe.

Here, the weather is pleasant. Blue skies, sunshine. I had forgotten how sunshine looked and felt in Europe. You know it’s seldom sunny when you think a baby’s asleep, but it’s not – it’s just squinting from the glare of the sun. When the sun came out, I touched my cheek, aghast: it was warm. But sun’s aplenty here. Is it Spring soon? It’s jarring, knowing that the holidays are over, that Christmas wasn’t really Christmas because it wasn’t at home. Even Thanksgiving was spent overseas. And somehow it’s almost February already?

On another note, I’ve been talking a lot more to my best friend. Have you ever felt like you’ve walked this earth a million times before with somebody? My mother says we met via 缘分, which makes it sound like a dating site. 缘分 is like a Chinese concept of destiny, but not quite. I dislike how simplistic the word ‘fate’ is. Yuan fen is a

Buddhist-related Chinese concept that means the predetermined principle that dictates a person’s relationships and encounters such as the affinity among friends or lovers. In common usage the term can be defined as the “binding force” that links two persons together in any relationship. The concept of synchronicity from the Swiss psychologist Carl Jung can be seen as similar to yuánfèn,[citation needed] which Chinese people also believe to be a universal force governing the happening of things to some people at some places. Yuánfèn belongs to the family of concepts known in theology as determinism.

I once went on a date with someone and we talked about his family and Buddhism. He said his mother said that Buddha said that, for every encounter we had with someone in this life, we’d had hundreds before in past ones. I don’t care as much about whether it’s true or not – but it feels that way sometimes. So it’s nice that our wavelengths have synced up in this curve of our lives.

January 13th, 2023

Finally got the book Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain. I was unexpectedly moved by the Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam. His drawing instruments, on display, brought back old art school memories. Amsterdam, overall, brought back art class memories. I felt a very distinct yearning for middle school art class, and the friendships I’d forged there.

After some poking around, I found Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain. Everyone sings its praises. Despite the now-debunked psychological basis, the general premise of the book is that drawing isn’t a skill limited to certain individuals. It’s not talent – it is a mental reframing.

The more I read it, the more the book’s principles resonate with me. Growing up, I would use the same art tricks mentioned in the book. I drew upside down, I drew backwards, I made contour sketches, I measured proportions with my pencil, etc. The book is like a friendly, formal re-do in Drawing 101.

Mostly I would like to learn how to properly draw from my surroundings.

January 11th, 2023

On the flight from Milan to New York. Watching Smile on the plane. A surprisingly good horror. Earlier, I finished writing entries about our journey around Europe. They’re scheduled to post every two days. I settled on this approach because it gave me enough time to absorb the day, document the day, photo-edit the day, and then share the day. As a result, my entries are backlogged at… Christmas.

After fifty days in Europe, I look forward to the small conveniences and pleasures of home. Stuff like wearing hoodies 24/7 and making espresso and drawing in my sketchbook. I plan to hide out in solitude for a significant period of time. Maybe I’ll be here, maybe I won’t. My scheduled posts will, though.

In my journal entries, I wrote a lengthy reflection on my impressions of Europe, which I think were… measured, at least compared to what I’ve seen online. Although I loved Italy, and will most certainly be back and, in the meantime, will be making my own spicy olive oil panna cotta tortellini carne, I call bs on the over-glorification of the continent.

In essence, I felt that we spent enough time to experience the lovely parts, but also the realer parts, from constant cigarette smoke to overt poverty and social issues to suffocating tourist crowds. I wondered, briefly, if it was just a case of the availability heuristics – that is, I saw one situation, and generalized it. But when I looked online, I was surprised – and unsurprised – to see that the poverty rate of EU was 21.7%, while the poverty rate of the US was 11%. Reddit had led me to assume that everyone on the continent lived in a carless street of cobblestoned cottage. This was not true.

At the same time, perhaps take this with a grain of salt: I’m a nature gremlin. And people drive me batty. I did have one giant question before arriving: is man or God the better artist? I figured nature was God’s canvas, and architecture man’s. And what better place to see architecture than Europe? My conclusion: 1-0, in favor of nature.

For me, Italy was the one outlier. It was beautiful, the air smelled like salami, there were tomatoes in every meal, the cappuccinos were frothy mixed, the nature was splendid, the water ran clear, the village was sleepy, the culture was endearing, the olives were heavenly. Everything about Italy felt warm and familiar and lilting. Like a weird, familiar echo – an inexplicable longing, almost.

The quality of food was beyond excellent. (The citruses were fantastic.) The second our place had a kitchen, I stocked up on groceries and cooked. It was my Italian kitchen dream. I took notes on the food I liked – the pasta texture I enjoyed – the filling I preferred. I looked up recipes to try at home, specifically, panNA cotTA and chili olive oil. Having always had pizza, lower case, I was shocked to try Pizza, upper case. We had Pizza almost every day.

I also renewed my love for the olive, remembering the time I went to New York with my friends and the waiter served bread with olive oil. I immediately went home and paired my Sara Lee white bread with Sam’s Club olive oil and swore I’d never do a cuisine so dirty ever again.

Before I wax so much poetic this site melts, I should get back to the horror movie, Smile. I am getting old. These jump scares hurt my chest now.

