A Day in Cernobbio, Italy

We took the ferry to Cernobbio, a quiet town on Lame Como.

Beforehand, we had a leisurely breakfast overlooking the lake. Every morning, our kind waitress set up the table with an obscene amount of food: fruits, bread, cereals, salami, cheese, croissants, cucumbers, and more. Because it was a small hotel, we felt guilty about not showing up – aside from one family, we were the only guests. Also, the breakfast was included. So each day, we groggily awoke, not wanting to miss it.

As we waited for the ferry, I snapped photos of the surrounding town.

In Cernobbio, we walked around, going nowhere in particular. We visited the church. We had gelato. We walked through the secret garden, trailing behind a lively Italian family. Normally, I’m able to guess the relationships between people. In Italy, however, I had no idea – the families were so extended, so loud, and so free, it was hard to tell who was related to whom and how.

For lunch, we had pizza and cappuccinos. After being charged an additional 5 euro for, as the waiter gestured, the fork and placemat, we learned that Italian restaurants have a service charge called a coperto. In other words, you’re paying a fee to be served at all. The fee is not exactly a tip, because it does not go towards the waiter, but towards the restaurant. It’s written in the fine print, so it’s easy to miss, but difficult to contest.

Fortunately, the pizza was good. We had some time to walk through the festival before the ferry arrived.

