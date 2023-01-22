I saw you across the room you were wearing

salmon shorts and a blue polo I remember

your order it was something unsweetened

and iced with extra soy milk I thought Oh

me too you walked over to me and I prayed

everyone stopped moving and one lightbulb

flickered the planet stopped mid-spin it hung

in empty space it began to fall toward Pluto

but before passing Jupiter you turned around

everyone kept moving nothing had changed

except now the sun was smaller in the sky

and Jupiter floated on the horizon like a big

orange I remember because I was sitting near

the window so I could see down the street

there were clouds but not enough to cover

the peach-yellow sky all of the ice in my drink

melted and so did my plastic cup the whole

time I don’t think you even saw me or maybe

you were the girl with the neon shirt the thick

black tattoos on your back the bleach-blonde

hair and we didn’t stop at Jupiter we fell all

the way to Pluto and we kept falling until we all

fell off this planet and onto Pluto don’t you know

there’s a Starbucks on Pluto and you turned

around and stepped outside into the rocky

beige I sighed and looked back down Oh a text

Talin Tahajian