Not sure if I should be writing on the Internet, but I don’t know what post-breakup etiquette on a personal blog is.

I remember making an illustration on Tumblr years ago, about turning pain into poetry, but I don’t write poetry anymore. And maybe it’s more like waves of pain – waves of memories or thoughts or realizations. I felt like I was saying sad slam poetry this morning.

I remember painting this, too – on Sunday morning over cereal. It felt so… normal.

Because I feel so tethered to coolpeppermint, it was strange looking at Scheduled posts, which included old memories now best left untouched. If there’s one thing I know, sharing old photos and memories is probably not the best strategy to cope. Maybe going on a Hiatus is. I left up a sign. Not exactly sure what a Hiatus will entail, but it seemed… best. We’ll see.

In the meantime, I will be accepting donations of thoughtfulness, patience, and strength.

