Until You Aren’t

I was driving last week when I heard Creepin’ on the radio. Even though I’ve heard it a million times, in that moment, the melody was freakishly vivid. I could see the notes in my head, if that makes sense. It’s like. Do you ever feel like you can see the music? Sometimes I feel like I can see every instrument of a song parting ways – like undoing the strings of a braid. One thread’s cardinal red, another bluejay blue. I sat on the piano and tapped around, following my ear. Higher? Lower? E. It came together for a moment. Then my best friend called.

In certain belief systems, there’s the phrase that everyone is a mirror of you. I reflect you, and you reflect me, and the people around you reflect you, too. I understood it metaphorically. Lately, though, it feels eerie – to a “is this a simulation?” degree. It’s like I’m seeing or hearing things out loud that I’ve been hearing in my head. I’ve been having those moments where everything goes tunnel vision, the person in front of me is glowing, I’m entering a strange dimension where everything is surreally unreal. It’s the most beautiful space in the world and it lasts only a minute or forty five or however long the conversation goes.

I think my most recent project boss could be a shaman. I’m serious. I had a suspicion he was psychic so, naturally, I set up a Teams call. I asked, has anyone ever told you you’re psychic? And then: can you tell me more about these… tarot cards? He laughed, but I was dead serious. With these tarot cards, which neither my co-worker or I believed in, project boss predicted a co-worker’s financial crossroads – he would ultimately leave the firm – and a highly specific family situation for me. We ended up talking about the collective unconscious, which Jung had posited, but I had never fully understood. In that moment, though, I did.

Pause. Can I just… take a moment to nerd out over Carl Jung and how fucking cool his theories are? I’ve been a diehard synchronicity fan for years now, but connecting personal experiences to tarot cards to a corporate boss to the collective unconscious? You have got to be kidding me. Do you know what I love about Jung? He was not afraid to inject the psychological with a little bit of magical. With a lot bit of magical. You can’t have psychology without the mind, and you can’t have the mind without magic.

Magic. I still view every crumb of existence as an opportunity for growth. Even when things are uncomfortable or bad or difficult and I feel like horse shit, squirming in my seat, I think of how, in the grandest of schemes, it must be a chance to learn. It has to be. Like if each life were a class. You might pass or fail a test, but if you look closer at the questions you missed, and you take the time to understand the concept, and you internalize where things went wrong, then you might just retake it and move onto the next chapter. Whereas if you shut your eyes, and refuse to learn, you get stuck on that concept, you get stuck on that mistake, you get stuck in that grade, until you aren’t.