Sketchbook

Second “real” sketch of the year. On the right. I drew the shapes, on the left, last Saturday. This week’s was a photo study of… I forget the name. But it was incredibly satisfying to draw. I focused on the negative space, and sketched it upside down. Then I flipped it over for details and corrections.

All strategies suggested by the book Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain. Instead of doing all the activities at once, I’m taking my time, absorbing the concepts and following the guidelines. It’s like drawing 101, but now I’m putting theory to practice. I would find myself using these art tactics without fully understanding why. Now I can.

I’m considering making this a goal – dedicating each week to (at least) one photo study. Pop by a coffeeshop. Draw. I let traditional art fall to the wayside over the past three years. I’d scramble to complete monthly challenges, like Inktober, but they were mostly digital and rushed. I missed the tactile joy of sketching, smearing, erasing.

For a moment, AI art was discouraging: if AI can make art, 10x better in 1/100 of the time, why should I bother? But then. AI art can’t replicate the nuance and beauty and experience of tediously creating, erasing, crafting. It is less about the outcome and more about the process.

Eventually I’ll come to a set of goals. Drawing each week feels… right. Challenging but doable. I’m not too good on being consistent with art. And I get discouraged. But a solid goal should combat that. It’s been a minute since I’ve had any goals – really, I’ve just been sleepily coasting. But it’s time to stop and think and steer. Art can lead me in one direction.

